LTIMindtree Implements Integrated Village Development Programme

LTIMindtree, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, has partnered with a Civil Society organization to implement the Integrated Village Development Programme (IVDP) model in 16 aspirational blocks across India. These blocks, identified by Niti Aayog, include Balarampur, which was selected for its tribal population and specific developmental needs.

Partnership and CSR Focus with IVDP model

The initiative is part of LTIMindtree’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and is executed in collaboration with EAGL Livelihood Foundation. The program aims to promote sustainable development by addressing local community needs through targeted interventions.

Key Projects Under IVDP

The IVDP program includes various initiatives aimed at improving education, health, and livelihood opportunities:

- Renovation of Anganwadi Centres to enhance early childhood development facilities.

- Establishment of STEM labs in two high schools to promote science and technology education.

- Creation of free coaching centers for students preparing for board examinations.

Additionally, a solar-operated signal system was introduced to improve road safety and reduce accident rates in the region.

Program Launch and Vision

The projects were inaugurated by LTIMindtree’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Paneesh Rao. This initiative reflects LTIMindtree’s commitment to sustainable development and its focus on empowering communities through improved infrastructure and opportunities.

Through the IVDP model, LTIMindtree seeks to foster long-term, sustainable development in aspirational blocks, aligning with national priorities and contributing to the overall welfare of tribal and underserved populations.

Sharing his thoughts, Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer, LTIMindtree said, "The launch of the Integrated Village Development Programme in Balarampur reflects LTIMindtree's commitment to fostering sustainable growth and improving the quality of life in rural communities. By collaborating with local organizations and focusing on education, health, and infrastructure, we aim to empower the residents of Balarampur and create lasting change."

Key Initiatives of the Integrated Village Development Programme in Balarampur

Revitalization of Anganwadi Centres

Five Anganwadi Centres across different gram panchayats have been upgraded to model facilities. These centres now provide essential services to lactating mothers and children up to six years of age. They have educational tools, infographics, and play equipment to foster a learn-and-play environment.

School Renovations

Renovations are underway in five local schools to enhance infrastructure and learning conditions. These schools are being developed to transform them into model schools in the future.

Establishment of Coaching Centres

Two free coaching centres have been established at BaraUrma High School and Chanditala High School. These centres aim to support students preparing for board examinations, intending to improve academic outcomes and help students achieve 60% or higher marks.

Development of Water Resources for Agriculture

Provisions for creating farm ponds with a storage capacity of 22,500 cubic meters are being implemented to support local farmers. This initiative is expected to improve irrigation for approximately 450 acres of agricultural land, contributing to increased productivity.

These interventions are part of LTIMindtree's efforts under the Integrated Village Development Programme to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life in the region.

