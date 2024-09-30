LTIMindtree joins hands with Currys for Omni-Channel Retail Experience

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has strengthened its partnership with Currys, a UK technology retailer, by supporting the transformation of its omni-channel retail customer experience. This transformation was achieved through the implementation of Salesforce Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and MuleSoft.

Recognition at Dreamforce 2024

The partnership was recognized at Dreamforce 2024 in San Francisco, USA, where LTIMindtree received the Dreamforce Partner Innovation Award. The award highlighted the success of the collaboration in enhancing Currys' customer engagement across multiple channels.

Several key solutions were integral to the transformation:

Website Re-platforming: Currys' website was re-platformed to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, providing a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

In-Store Client App: A new in-store client app was launched on Salesforce Experience Cloud, enhancing customer interactions and in-store services.

Post-Sales Support: Salesforce Service Cloud was implemented to streamline and improve post-sales support for customers.

This partnership underscores LTIMindtree's role in driving digital transformation for retail businesses through advanced technology solutions.

Andy Gamble, CIO, of Currys, stated, “Our collaboration with LTIMindtree has empowered our teams to deliver exceptional experiences for our colleagues and customers. With our new revolutionized omnichannel platform, we are poised to achieve greater operational efficiencies, provide faster service, and drive innovation for future business growth.”

Srinivas Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, of LTIMindtree, said, “Our collaboration with Currys is a testament to LTIMindtree's capabilities in the retail space. We have successfully delivered a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience, marking a significant milestone that unlocks new growth opportunities by catering to the unique needs of each customer. We are committed to helping our customers harness digital technologies that drive innovation and productivity”

Currys and LTIMindtree Partnership Revamps Retail Ecosystem

Since the partnership began in 2021, Currys and LTIMindtree have transformed the retailer's integrated commerce and support ecosystem. By leveraging the Salesforce platform and a broader application landscape, the collaboration has resulted in notable improvements across various operational areas.

Enhanced Customer Experience and Operations

The implementation of Salesforce has enabled Currys to deliver enhanced customer experiences, streamline store operations, and improve employee satisfaction. This transformation reflects a focus on efficiency and customer-centric service, aligning with Currys' broader digital strategy.

Dreamforce Award Recognition

The partnership’s success was recognized at Dreamforce 2024, where LTIMindtree received the Partner Innovation Award. This recognition highlights the collaboration's focus on continuous innovation, addressing existing business challenges while preparing for future growth.

This partnership marks a significant step in Currys' digital transformation, with the integration of advanced technology driving key operational and customer engagement improvements.

