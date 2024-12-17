LTIMindtree Launches Cyber Defense Resiliency Center in Bengaluru

LTIMindtree has announced the opening of its Cyber Defense Resiliency Center (CDRC) in Bengaluru, India. The centre aims to provide global clients with support and protection across the cyber threat lifecycle by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI (GenAI), to build resilient enterprises.

Growing Cybersecurity Challenges

According to a cybersecurity briefer by USAID, global cybercrime is projected to reach $23.84 trillion by 2027. In India alone, nearly 600 cyberattacks were recorded in the first half of 2024, with education, government, and technology sectors being primary targets. These trends highlight the growing need for advanced cybersecurity solutions to safeguard critical assets.

AI-Driven Cybersecurity Approach

Aligned with LTIMindtree’s strategy of “AI in Everything, Everything for AI, and AI for Everyone,” the CDRC adopts an AI-driven, customer-centric approach to cybersecurity. The centre is designed to serve as a cyber defence hub, offering automated and improved security operations for global clients.

Key Capabilities of CDRC



The CDRC will utilize AI to enhance threat detection, incident response, and resource allocation. It will provide platform-based enterprise cybersecurity solutions that are proactive, prescriptive, and autonomous. The centre will analyse data from multiple sources by incorporating predictive analytics and natural language processing to identify potential threats.

These capabilities aim to reduce risks, enhance operational efficiency, and allow clients to focus on their core business functions.

“At LTIMindtree, AI and cybersecurity are at the centre of everything we do, and we are excited to launch this AI-driven CDRC for our global clients. This CDRC can help our clients respond to security incidents in real-time, minimising the impact of cyberattacks. They can also free up human analysts to focus on more complex tasks,” said, Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and COO, LTIMindtree. “With increasing security risks, we consistently upgrade our cybersecurity capabilities to safeguard client and partner data. With this CDRC, we will continue our focus on security while also enhancing the skills and experience of our employees,” he added.

The Cyber Defense Resiliency Center (CDRC) will operate 24/7, delivering cyber threat intelligence and incident response services to LTIMindtree’s global clients. The centre will function as a Center of Excellence (COE) for the company’s global network of cybersecurity specialists, focusing on cyber operations, security events, and operational management.

Facility and Capabilities



The 100-seater facility is equipped with advanced infrastructure and also serves as an experience centre, showcasing LTIMindtree’s data security capabilities for clients.

LTIMindtree, as a security transformation partner, has assisted clients in over 30 countries in developing tailored security roadmaps aligned with their digital transformation objectives.

