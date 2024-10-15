Luxriot Expands VMS Solutions into Indian Market via Local Partners

Luxriot, a global provider of Video Management Software (VMS) solutions, has announced its entry into the Indian market as part of its broader strategy to tap into high-growth regions. The company aims to provide advanced surveillance technologies tailored for both the public and private sectors in India, addressing security challenges faced by various industries.

Advertisment

Focus on Local Partnerships and Investment

As part of its expansion, Luxriot plans to invest significantly in local partnerships. The company will collaborate with Indian system integrators, providing them with technical support and comprehensive training. These initiatives are designed to empower local partners to implement Luxriot's VMS solutions and address industry-specific security concerns in India.

Localization of Solutions for Indian Market

Advertisment

Luxriot’s collaboration with local partners is key to its strategy of localizing its offerings for the Indian market. By adapting its VMS technologies to meet the specific needs of Indian businesses, the company aims to provide customized solutions for industries with diverse security requirements.

“As we expand into the Indian market, we are committed to bringing tailored security solutions that address the specific needs of industries here. India’s rapid growth across key sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and retail presents a unique opportunity for us to deliver advanced, scalable technologies that enhance security infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with local partners to create solutions that not only meet today’s challenges but also drive innovation for the future”, said Orestis Demetriades, President, of Luxriot.

Luxriot Integrates Video Management with Existing Security Systems for Indian Businesses

Advertisment

Luxriot's video management solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing security systems, offering businesses a unified platform for managing video and data. This "single pane of glass" approach allows for efficient collaboration between legacy systems and Luxriot’s technology, streamlining security operations.

Enhancing Security Operations and Lessening Costs

By adopting Luxriot's integrated solutions, Indian businesses can protect critical infrastructure, optimize security management, and reduce the costs associated with upgrading older systems. The ability to work with existing technologies while incorporating advanced features provides businesses with a cost-effective way to enhance security capabilities.

Advertisment

"We recognize the immense potential India offers, especially in sectors where IoT and AI-driven surveillance solutions are increasingly critical," said Mr. Sandesh Kaup, Director, Luxriot India. "Our commitment is to help Indian industries enhance their security infrastructure through the combination of our global expertise and localized support."

Luxriot Expands in India with Sector-Specific Security Solutions

Luxriot has announced its strategic expansion into India, focusing on providing tailored security solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, automotive, energy, and retail. These sectors, which manage high-value assets, require robust surveillance systems to address their unique security needs. For example, Luxriot’s technology ensures production line security in manufacturing and safeguards critical infrastructure in the energy sector.

Advertisment

Supporting Smart City Initiatives in India

Luxriot’s entry into India is aligned with the country’s Smart City initiatives. The company aims to provide advanced surveillance solutions to improve urban safety, manage traffic, and secure key transportation hubs. Through AI-powered video analytics and IoT integration, Luxriot plans to enhance real-time awareness and response management for law enforcement, retail safety, prison security, and construction site surveillance, contributing to India's evolving security infrastructure.

Vitaly Bondarenko, Chief Technology Officer, Luxriot said, “Our focus is on integrating cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies into surveillance systems to help Indian businesses improve operational efficiency and security. By offering a flexible and comprehensive platform, we aim to enable companies to unify their data and video management seamlessly. We are eager to contribute to India’s diverse industries, from public safety to energy, through our adaptable approach to solving complex security challenges with intelligent solutions.

Advertisment

By supporting widely used protocols such as Modbus, MQTT, and OPC, we enable businesses to streamline processes like building management, SCADA operations, and video analytics. Our technology is especially valuable in addressing the complex challenges faced in sectors such as public safety, industrial, oil and gas, and energy,” Vitaly added.

Luxriot to Drive AI-Powered Surveillance in India's Evolving Security Landscape

Luxriot is expanding its presence in India, aiming to introduce AI-driven solutions to the country's surveillance ecosystem. The company's integration of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data into its Video Management Software (VMS) platform addresses the increasing demand for advanced security across various sectors. Luxriot's solutions will serve a wide range of applications, including public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure, positioning the company to play a significant role in shaping the future of surveillance in India.

Advertisment

Read More:

Surveillance systems has various requirements, Sandesh Kaup, Luxriot