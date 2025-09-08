Make in India push: Servotech partners with Zhuhai Piwin for local BESS production

In a move aligned with the Government’s 'Make in India' mission, Servotech Renewable Power System, a key player in India's renewable energy and EV charging landscape, has signed an exclusive strategic partnership with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy (Pilot Group), China. This collaboration focuses on technology support and local manufacturing of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in India.

A strategic push for India’s clean energy future

The partnership aims to merge Piwin’s global expertise in BESS technology with Servotech’s robust domestic manufacturing capabilities to deliver scalable and future-ready energy storage systems tailored for India's fast-evolving renewable energy ecosystem.

The collaboration further strengthens Servotech’s position in the market as it accelerates its efforts to support India's energy independence by enabling round-the-clock renewable integration and reinforcing grid stability.

Raman Bhatia, MD, Servotech Renewable Power System, said, “This exclusive partnership with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy is a milestone in Servotech’s journey. By bringing cutting-edge global technology to India and aligning it with our strong domestic expertise, we are set to deliver indigenous BESS solutions that reinforce the ‘Make in India’ vision and pave the way for a sustainable, secure and self-reliant energy future.”

Battery Energy Storage Systems play a pivotal role in balancing power loads, integrating intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind, and ensuring a stable supply of electricity to both urban and rural grids. With India’s renewable energy capacity rapidly expanding, the demand for such storage solutions is becoming critical.

This partnership enables Servotech to leverage Piwin’s technical strength to build high-quality, localised systems while supporting innovation and indigenous manufacturing. The joint effort is expected to contribute significantly to the broader goals of sustainability, energy security, and technological self-reliance.

By focusing on BESS, Servotech is investing in an area considered foundational for India’s next phase of green energy transition, especially as industries, communities and governments seek more reliable and decentralised energy solutions.

