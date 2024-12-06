MAXHUB Expands Product Portfolio with New Interactive Solutions

MAXHUB, a provider of interactive display solutions, has introduced a new range of products aimed at improving communication and collaboration in corporate and educational environments. The launch took place on December 6, 2024, in Bengaluru.

Interactive Flat Panels for Corporate and Educational Use

- X7 Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFP): Designed for corporate use, these panels are equipped with features tailored for business meetings and collaboration.

- U3 Series Interactive Flat Panels: Targeting the education sector, this series is developed to promote interactive and engaging learning experiences.

Professional Video Conferencing Solutions

- UC P30 PTZ Camera: A high-quality Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera designed for professional video conferencing environments.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Integration

MAXHUB introduced integrated solutions specifically for Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR), enhancing remote collaboration capabilities for hybrid work environments.

LED Display Solutions

The company also showcased its latest LED display solutions, which offer advanced features and visual clarity for diverse professional applications.

Focus on Corporate and Educational Sectors



With this product expansion, MAXHUB continues to address the evolving needs of corporate and educational institutions, offering tools to improve collaboration, remote communication, and engagement.

Speaking at the launch, Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India, said, "We are excited to launch our latest products in Bengaluru. These innovations demonstrate MAXHUB’s commitment to advancing communication and collaboration in corporate and educational environments. Our goal is to offer the best technology solutions to meet the needs of our customers."

