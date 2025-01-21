MAXHUB Launches AI-Enabled V7 Series IFP Displays

With features like the AI-Powered Trident Lens System, 4K interactive displays, and intelligent audio solutions, MAXHUB, a provider of collaborative technology solutions, has launched its AI-enabled V7 Series interactive flat panel displays, which is focused to improve the conduct of business meetings. The V7 Series, designed for contemporary workspaces, it reportedly has user-centric functionality, eco-friendly design, and seamless integration.

A 50MP camera with 2x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom provides video clarity, which is one of the V7 Series' AI features. AI-driven audio improvements like noise reduction and spatial sound adaptation might aid in improving communication quality. It has features like Auto Framing, Speaker Tracking, and Intelligent Focus guarantee dynamic and engaging meeting experiences. Furthermore, peer-to-peer (P2P) screen sharing and ultrasonic technology allow for immediate wireless communication without requiring Wi-Fi.

“The MAXHUB V7 Series marks a significant milestone in how businesses collaborate,” said Pankaj Jha, MD, MAXHUB India. “This AI-enabled solution redefines productivity and teamwork, catering to the evolving needs of organizations while ensuring a seamless and secure user experience.”

Key Features of the V7 Series

- AI-Powered Trident Lens System: Equipped with a 50MP camera and intelligent tracking capabilities to deliver enhanced video quality.

- Interactive 4K Display: Available in multiple sizes, featuring a 90% NTSC color gamut and a non-glare screen for optimal viewing.

- Advanced Audio Technology: Includes AI-driven noise reduction, audio fencing, and adaptive spatial sound for improved audio clarity.

- Eco-Friendly Design: Built with energy-efficient features that align with sustainable practices.

- Comprehensive Support: Offers a three-year advanced replacement warranty and local support to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The V7 Series, powered by a Windows-based MAXHUB OS, is compatible with leading conferencing platforms and supports one-click access to virtual meetings. Designed for versatility, it is suitable for huddle rooms, large meeting spaces, and boardrooms, delivering dependable performance and ease of use.

