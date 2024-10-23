MAXHUB Launches E21 Series Interactive Flat Panels

MAXHUB, a provider of communication and collaboration technology, has introduced its new E21 Series interactive flat panels, reportedly designed to improve learning and collaboration in educational and business settings. The E21 Series is available through MAXHUB India authorized partners.

Here are some of the key Features and Functionalities -

The E21 Series offers several advanced features to improve how users engage with technology. It supports up to 40 touchpoints with its intelligent touchscreen, enabling precise interactions ideal for presentations, writing, and collaborative tasks.

Eye Care and Hygiene

To prioritize user well-being, the E21 Series includes TÜV-certified Eye Care technology that reduces blue light and screen flicker, minimizing eye strain. Additionally, an optional antibacterial screen is available to promote hygiene in shared spaces such as classrooms and meeting rooms.

Enhanced Connectivity and Visuals

The E21 Series comes equipped with a versatile Type-C port that supports the integration of webcams, microphones, USB drives, and other devices, while also enabling device charging up to 65W. The panels deliver bright visuals with 400 nits of brightness and excellent colour accuracy. Integrated 20W speakers provide high-quality audio for media playback and presentations.

Collaboration Tools

The E21 Series also supports multiple device connections simultaneously, offering a flexible interface and easy access to annotation tools. These features aim to increase productivity in both corporate and educational environments.

Pankaj Jha, MD of MAXHUB India, commented on the launch: “The E21 Series marks a breakthrough in interactive technology. It brings together superior performance, intuitive design, and key features that meet the evolving needs of both educators and businesses. We are confident that this series will redefine digital interaction and create a more engaging and productive environment for all users.”

