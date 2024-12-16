MAXHUB Launches XBoard V7 Series Interactive Display

MAXHUB has introduced the XBoard V7 Series, an all-in-one interactive display reportedly aiming at improving collaboration and productivity. The display integrates advanced technology and practical features to support efficient teamwork and video conferencing.

Features of the XBoard V7 Series

The XBoard V7 Series includes a 4K touch display with a 90% NTSC colour gamut for accurate visuals. It is equipped with a 16-microphone array and stereo speakers to deliver clear audio during meetings. The interactive touchscreen technology offers a seamless experience, complemented by optional accessories such as pens, stands, and modular add-ons for enhanced functionality.

Applications for Different Meeting Spaces



The XBoard V7 Series is designed to accommodate various workspace requirements:

- Huddle Rooms: Suitable for 2-4 participants.

- Medium and Large Rooms: Supports up to 8 participants.

- Extra-Large Spaces: Designed for meetings with up to 20 participants.

The XBoard V7 Series is positioned as a versatile solution for open workspaces and private meeting rooms, supporting smooth and efficient collaboration.

XBoard V7 Series Features AI-Powered Trident Lens System for Enhanced Communication

The XBoard V7 Series integrates an AI-powered Trident Lens System and advanced video conferencing features to support clear and efficient communication. This makes it suitable for businesses seeking to optimize their operations and enhance collaboration.

Adaptability for Various Workspaces

The XBoard V7 Series is designed for modern workplaces, adapting to different room sizes and configurations with ease. Its flexible setup options make it suitable for diverse meeting environments, offering convenience and functionality.

Supporting Collaboration



By combining advanced performance with an intuitive interface, the XBoard V7 Series enables teams to collaborate effectively. It supports both in-room and remote participants, making it a versatile solution for hybrid work models.

