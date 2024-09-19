MAXHUB Showcases New Product Range at DIDAC India 2024

MAXHUB, a provider of communication and collaboration technology, unveiled its latest product offerings at DIDAC India 2024. The event featured innovations designed to enhance productivity in corporate and educational environments.

Advertisment

Corporate Solutions: V7 Series Interactive Flat Panels

One of the key products introduced was the V7 series of interactive flat panels. These panels are designed to improve corporate meetings and presentations by offering intuitive interfaces and high-quality displays, facilitating better collaboration and idea sharing among teams.

Educational Tools: U3 Series Interactive Flat Panels

Advertisment

For the education sector, MAXHUB launched the U3 series of interactive flat panels. These panels are aimed at enhancing student engagement and supporting dynamic teaching methods, making classroom interactions more interactive and impactful.

UC P30 PTZ Camera for Video Conferencing

The UC P30 PTZ camera was another featured product. This camera is designed to improve video conferencing experiences with enhanced image and audio quality, ensuring clearer and more effective virtual meetings.

Advertisment

Collaboration Solutions: MTR and LED Displays

MAXHUB also presented its MTR solution, which simplifies collaboration across different platforms by integrating with existing tools. The LED solutions showcased provide vibrant and clear displays, suitable for use in both corporate and educational settings.

Pankaj Jha, MD of MAXHUB India, commented, “We are excited to showcase our new range of products at DIDAC India. Our goal is to provide solutions that make collaboration more effective and productive. Whether in a corporate environment or an educational setting, our products are designed to meet the evolving needs of our users.”

Advertisment

Read More:

MAXHUB Introduces Microsoft Teams Rooms XCore Kit