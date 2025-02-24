MediaTek Completes 2025 Retailer Education Program in Indian Cities

MediaTek, a semiconductor organisation, has concluded its annual retailer education program for 2025. The initiative was conducted in key cities, including Delhi/NCR, Guwahati, and Indore, with the objective of increasing awareness among retailers about MediaTek’s flagship technologies, particularly the Dimensity 5G Series.

Focus on MediaTek Chipset Capabilities

The program provided retailers with insights into the full range of MediaTek chipsets and their applications in various smart devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, Chromebooks, and TVs. Retailers were introduced to MediaTek-powered smartphones and learnt about integrated technologies such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, camera enhancements, video streaming, and gaming features.

This initiative aimed to enhance retailer knowledge about MediaTek’s technology ecosystem and its role in the connected device market.



"Over the last two years, the Retailer Education Program has reached many retailers through collaborative in-store interactions, ensuring that frontline employees and retailers are well-equipped to respond to consumers’ enquiries regarding the MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio series of chipsets. We are committed to solidifying MediaTek's market position by supporting our retail partners in delivering exceptional consumer experiences through industry-leading and innovative technologies. As MediaTek expands its focus to include not only smartphones but also smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, Chromebooks, TVs, and automotive solutions, we are dedicated to educating retailers about our broader product range," said Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing & Corporate Communication, MediaTek India.

MediaTek Expands Presence in Indian Smartphone Market with Dimensity 5G Series

MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chipset series, including the flagship 9000 series, premium 8000 series, and the 7000 and 6000 series, integrates connectivity, multimedia, artificial intelligence, imaging, and gaming technologies. The latest generation of MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology enhances gaming performance across these platforms.

Reports indicate that MediaTek holds over 50 percent of the Indian smartphone market. The company is also expanding into the flagship and premium segments with chipsets such as the Dimensity 9400, Dimensity 8350, and Dimensity 8400.

Mediatek Chipset Integration Across Multiple Brands and Devices

MediaTek chipsets are integrated into a wide range of devices, from flagship to mainstream smartphones and smart IoT devices. Leading brands incorporating MediaTek technology include OPPO, vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, POCO, Tecno, iMin, Motorola, Realme, and LAVA.



“Being part of the MediaTek Retailer Education Program has been very valuable in expanding our knowledge of MediaTek's latest innovations. The program will enable retailers to effectively convey the performance and advantages of these cutting-edge chipsets to customers, ensuring they receive the best guidance when selecting their devices. The initiative also helps showcase MediaTek's scope beyond smartphones and gives a peek into AIOT and Smart Android Commercial Devices from iMin”, said Rupam Mukherjee, Senior Sales Manager- South Asia, iMin Technology.

MediaTek Conducts Retailer Education Program to Enhance Product Awareness

MediaTek has implemented a training and support program designed to provide retailers and their associates with consumer-focused knowledge on smartphones and smart devices powered by MediaTek chipsets.

As part of the education initiative, MediaTek conducted interactive discussions and seminars with key retailers, sharing insights into its chipset technologies. On-ground promoters visited retail outlets to provide information on the premium and flagship capabilities of MediaTek-powered devices.

The Retailer Education Program aims to reach a wide network of retailers through both online and offline engagement initiatives. The program is designed to enhance awareness of MediaTek’s smartphone technologies and their capabilities.

