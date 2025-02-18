Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Share insights into INFOLOB’s performance last year. What have been the key milestones and challenges?



Year after year, we have been growing at a rapid pace. Though there were dynamic changes in the global marketplace,. India continues to experience strong growth, and our practice is to expand multidimensionally.

From a service perspective, there have not been many challenges. There can be some delays that might occur from the customer's end that we need to manage, but to be precise, there are no major obstacles. We see opportunities across multiple sectors, particularly in BFSI, which is booming in India. Interestingly, we haven’t planned that we could cater our services to BFSI, but there came natural ways of traction for us to acquire a large customer base in this vertical.

How has INFOLOB evolved as a cloud managed services provider, and what value does it bring to your clients?

As a cloud managed services provider and most trusted multi-award-winning partner of Oracle, we focus on delivering deliberately great value to our customers. With uninterrupted operations, business continuity, and continuous innovation, INFOLOB and Oracle have become the business enablers for our customers by maintaining 100% uptime, price performance, and high-quality service.

Oracle supports us with ongoing training and certification programs, ensuring our team is well-equipped to meet industry demands that’s led to our own 800+ certified in-house experts on cloud technologies and AI. As customers require 24/7 support, we are committed to maintaining exceptional service to deal with evolving market changes and keep the innovation engine running.

From an operations perspective, we are leveraging AIOps to enhance service delivery. By integrating AI into our processes, we can optimise operations and improve efficiency. This allows us to scale high with fewer resources, showering the benefits onto our customers. We are closely collaborating with Oracle and our partners to bring these innovations to market.



What are some of the major upcoming projects or innovations that you are working on?



Over the past year, AI and generative AI (GenAI) have been the focus of discussions and market innovations. Many of our customers have asked for solutions that provide instant access to critical business information without requiring them to log into multiple systems.

To address this, we developed Chat4BA, a custom chatbot with GenAI capabilities. This tool allows users to interact with their ERP systems in natural language, eliminating the need for complex queries. For example, users can simply ask, “What are my sales with this customer?” or “What are my pending invoices?" and the system will provide instant responses.

We built Chat4BA on the Oracle Cloud using GenAI services as part of INFOLOB Studio, where we tailor innovative solutions for our customers as per their business needs.

Last year, we also introduced Heeddata, a multicloud FinOps solution. As cloud adoption grows, cost optimisation becomes a critical concern—especially with the high costs associated with GenAI and GPU usage.

Heeddata provides a unified view of cloud expenditures across AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, and GCP, enabling customers to track spending and identify cost-saving opportunities. This innovation makes us to lead the edge and deliver out-of-the-box solutions for our customers.

For 2025, we are heavily investing in the agentic AI framework. While RPA (Robotic Process Automation) has been widely used, we are now working with our ERP team to develop an AgenticAI-based solution, which will redefine the future of automation.

Which emerging technologies are you focusing on, and how do you see them shaping the IT services landscape?

Emerging technologies like AIOps, Chat4BA, Heeddata, and agentic AI solutions are revolutionising IT services.

For example, tasks that previously required 20 support engineers can now be handled by just 10 or even 5, allowing us to serve more customers with the same team. By integrating AI-driven automation, we enhance service efficiency and scalability.

We have also launched AI-centric tools to help businesses automate processes and accelerate digital transformation.

In India, Oracle has introduced the Dedicated Region Cloud at Customer (DRCC), a unique solution designed for banks and government organisations that require private cloud environments within their data centres.

INFOLOB is among the few partners with expertise in DRCC implementation, and we have successfully deployed it for the Oman government. This trend is gaining traction in India, where many government entities prefer private cloud solutions over public cloud services.

Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting GenAI services on private clouds, leveraging Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) frameworks for enhanced data security and insights.

What cybersecurity frameworks and compliance measures are you following for Gen AI implementation?

For on-premise environments, cybersecurity concerns are minimal. However, cloud security is critical, especially with the rise of AI-powered cyberattacks. If organisations fail to implement AI-driven security measures, hackers will exploit AI to launch attacks. This is why cybersecurity is a key focus for us.

One of Oracle Cloud’s major advantages is its robust security framework. We adhere to strict compliance guidelines and best practices, including Oracle’s security-first design and zero trust security, to ensure data integrity and customer protection

As discussed earlier, BFSI customers are particularly sensitive to cybersecurity risks Oracle Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is an enterprise-grade public cloud that has been architected specifically to run enterprise applications and databases.

As an implementation and service partner, we follow stringent guidelines, including change management protocols and security controls, to safeguard customer data within Oracle Cloud boundaries.

We also implement Virtual Cloud Networks (VCNs) on Oracle Cloud certified by CIS and third-party security tools as per customer requirements to reinforce cybersecurity measures.

What is your vision for the future, and how do you plan to adapt to industry trends in the coming years?

We believe that innovation is a continuous process, and for our team, continuous learning is the key to staying ahead.

The pace of technological change has accelerated dramatically. For example, three years ago, we were discussing OpenAI and ChatGPT, and today, DeepSeek's reasoning-based LLM is revolutionising the field of AI through advanced analytics, cost-effectiveness, and low latency and promising to change the goalpost by building a better platform that can drastically reduce the cost of building LLMs.

In the consulting industry, speed is crucial—faster innovation, learning, and implementation. The traditional approach of taking a year to learn new AI technologies is no longer viable; today, we must master them in just a few months, weeks, or even days.

Unlike larger firms, INFOLOB operates with agility. We innovate rapidly, adopt new technologies internally, and then guide our customers based on firsthand experience. This allows us to differentiate ourselves by being early adopters and proactive problem-solvers.

I always encourage my team to think from the customer’s perspective. If we understand and anticipate customer needs, we can provide proactive rather than reactive solutions, ensuring higher uptime and reliability.

Expansion into New Industry Verticals

Beyond BFSI and ERP solutions, we are expanding into other sectors:

1.Manufacturing

- We are working with large manufacturers to optimise inventory management using AI-driven market intelligence.

- A major Delhi-based manufacturer wanted to reduce the cost of maintaining an inventory worth $100 million.

- We designed an AI-centric solution to analyse market trends, forecast demand, and optimise inventory levels.

2.Retail

- The retail sector is undergoing significant technological disruption.

- We are leveraging AI and Gen AI to enhance demand forecasting, personalised marketing, and customer engagement.

By integrating AI and GenAI solutions across multiple industries, INFOLOB is well-positioned to drive cost efficiency, process optimisation, and digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

