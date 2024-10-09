MediaTek Launches AI enabled Smartphone chipset Dimensity 9400

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 9400, its latest smartphone chipset, designed to enhance edge-AI applications, gaming, and photography. This new addition to MediaTek’s flagship SoC lineup delivers significant performance improvements through its second-generation All Big Core architecture, built on Arm’s v9.2 CPU design, combined with an advanced GPU and NPU for high performance with power efficiency.

The Dimensity 9400 features MediaTek’s All-Big Core design, incorporating a Cortex-X925 core running at over 3.62GHz, along with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This setup offers a 35% increase in single-core performance and a 28% improvement in multi-core performance compared to the Dimensity 9300. Utilizing TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 also improves power efficiency by 40%, enabling longer battery life.



“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will continue furthering our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fueling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation,” said Joe Chen, President at MediaTek. “As the fourth-generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 continues to build on our momentum of steady growth in market share, and MediaTek’s legacy of delivering flagship performance in the most efficient design for the best user experiences.”

MediaTek Dimensity 9400: Advancing Generative AI

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, featuring the company’s 8th-generation NPU, introduces several industry firsts aimed at boosting generative AI capabilities. It is the first mobile chipset to support on-device LoRA training and high-quality on-device video generation and offers developer support for agentic AI. The chipset provides up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while being 35% more power-efficient than its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300.

The Dimensity 9400 is equipped with the new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which transforms traditional AI applications into more advanced agentic AI systems. MediaTek is collaborating with developers to create a unified interface between AI agents, third-party APKs, and models that manage both edge AI and cloud services efficiently. This approach reduces development time and facilitates the creation of new agentic AI applications.

For gaming, the Dimensity 9400 incorporates the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, offering up to 40% faster ray tracing performance compared to the previous generation. With PC-level features such as opacity micro maps (OMM) for enhanced visual effects, the chipset delivers a 41% peak performance boost and up to 44% power savings. MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology, co-developed with Arm Accurate Super Resolution (Arm ASR), further enhances gaming resolution and picture quality.

On the photography front, the Dimensity 9400 is powered by MediaTek Imagiq 1090, enabling HDR video recording throughout the zoom range. MediaTek’s Smooth Zoom technology simplifies capturing moving subjects, while power consumption for photo and video capture is reduced by 14% during 4K60 recording compared to the Dimensity 9300.

Other key features of the Dimensity 9400 include:

A 3GPP Release-17 5G modem with 4CC-CA and up to 7Gbps sub-6GHz performance.

A new 4nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip offering 7.3Gbps data rates and lower power consumption than the previous generation.

Support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO.

MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, extending Wi-Fi coverage by up to 30 meters.

5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities for greater flexibility.

Support for tri-fold smartphones, allowing for innovative new form factor designs.

