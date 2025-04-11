MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9400+ SoC with AI Capabilities

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 9400+ system-on-chip (SoC), the latest model in its Dimensity flagship chipset series. Designed for improved generative and agentic AI performance, the Dimensity 9400+ also offers support for advanced large language models (LLMs) while maintaining a power-efficient architecture.

The SoC is built on an all-Big Core design, incorporating one Arm Cortex-X925 core with a clock speed of up to 3.73 GHz, along with three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. This configuration is aimed at boosting both single-threaded and multithreaded performance, enhancing the user experience across high-end Android devices.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will make it easier to deliver innovative, personalised AI experiences on-device, combined with enhanced overall performance to ensure your device can handle all tasks with ease,” said JC Hsu, Corporate SVP at MediaTek. “We are working closely with developers and manufacturers to continue building a robust ecosystem of AI applications and other features that will bring several speed and privacy benefits to consumers.”

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Enhances AI, GPU, Imaging, and Connectivity Capabilities

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ features the MediaTek NPU 890, enabling support for a wide range of large language models (LLMs) across global markets. The chipset incorporates advanced AI capabilities, including Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP), and FP8 inferencing for improved reasoning performance. It delivers 20% faster agentic AI processing through Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+) and includes the Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) to support the development of advanced agentic AI applications.

The SoC also integrates a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, supporting smartphone PC-class graphics. Features such as opacity micromap (OMM) bring increased realism to in-game visuals like foliage, hair, and feathers without affecting performance. The GPU maintains peak gaming speeds and includes MediaTek’s Frame Rate Converter 2.0+ (MFRC 2.0+), developed with input from game developers. This feature doubles effective frame rates and improves power efficiency by up to 40% when activated.

For imaging, the Dimensity 9400+ includes the MediaTek Imagiq 1090 ISP, which supports HDR video recording throughout the zoom range. MediaTek’s Smooth Zoom technology enables precise tracking of moving subjects and allows users to isolate specific visual and audio elements during recording.

Additional features of the Dimensity 9400+ include:

Phone-to-phone direct Bluetooth connectivity extended to 10km, 6.6 times the previous generation's range.

Support for BeiDou satellite navigation with 33% faster Time to First Fix (TTFF), even without a cellular signal.

Wi-Fi 7 support with tri-band concurrency and five-stream performance.

MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 for up to 30 metres of additional Wi-Fi coverage.

Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) for 5G and 4G, offering simultaneous data use across both networks.





