MeitY Launches Digital Brand Identity Manual for Government

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has introduced the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) as part of the Gov.In: Harmonisation of Government of India's Digital Footprint initiative. The launch took place in New Delhi during the inaugural Chief Information Officer (CIO) Conference 2025 and was led by Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce & Industry, along with S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.

Objective of the Digital Brand Identity Manual

The DBIM aims to create a standardised digital identity for government platforms, ensuring consistency across all ministries and agencies. Jitin Prasada emphasised that this initiative aligns with the government’s approach of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" by introducing "Uniform Governance," which will enhance accessibility and efficiency in digital interactions between the government and citizens.

Alignment with National Digital Governance Goals

The introduction of DBIM is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of "Reform, Perform, and Transform," reinforcing India's commitment to a more inclusive and citizen-centric e-governance ecosystem. The initiative seeks to simplify the design and structure of government websites, ensuring that citizens from diverse backgrounds can navigate and access government services efficiently.

Impact on Government Digital Platforms

By establishing uniform branding and design guidelines, DBIM is expected to improve user experience, streamline digital services, and enhance transparency in governance. The initiative will help create a consistent and recognisable digital presence for government platforms, strengthening India's e-governance framework on a global scale.

