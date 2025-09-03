Merck and Tata Electronics sign MoU to boost semiconductor ecosystem in India

In a move set to shape India’s semiconductor journey, Merck, a science and technology company, and Tata Electronics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in semiconductor materials, fabrication infrastructure, and specialty chemical and gas distribution.

The partnership will support Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with Merck offering its suite of products and services. These include high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas and chemical delivery systems, turnkey fab infrastructure services, and Material Intelligence solutions powered by AI.

As part of the MoU, Merck will also share best practices in safety and manufacturing excellence and provide access to Athinia®, its secure data analytics platform. The companies plan to develop localised warehousing and raw material supply chains, nurture talent, and help establish industry processes and standards in India.

Dr. Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck, CEO Electronics, said, “India’s semiconductor journey is gathering global momentum, and Merck is proud to be among the first to power it since its inception. The collaboration with Tata Electronics reflects our long-standing strategy: to be a trusted partner in key growth markets, enabling scale through safety, precision and innovation. Together, the aim is to build a resilient and future-ready materials ecosystem that supports India’s semiconductor aspirations.”

Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics, said, “We have a bold vision of becoming a leader in semiconductor manufacturing by offering integrated solutions across the value chain to our global customers. This strategic partnership with Merck brings not only world-class expertise in advanced materials but also a shared commitment to the highest standards of safety and manufacturing excellence. By leveraging Merck’s decades of global experience in chemical safety, process optimisation and digital tools, we will build a resilient ecosystem and accelerate the timely execution of our fab in Dholera. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in quality, safety and innovation for the global semiconductor industry.”

Tata Electronics is building India’s first semiconductor fab in Dholera with an investment of Rs 91,000 crore (about US$11 billion). The facility will manufacture chips for automotive, mobile devices, AI, and other applications. Construction is progressing rapidly, making partnerships across the semiconductor value chain process and design technology, materials, and equipment critical to timely execution.

With its extensive experience in semiconductor materials and sub-fab services worldwide, Merck brings technical depth, global standards and a strong commitment to safety and sustainability. The collaboration is expected to not only support Tata Electronics’ fab but also catalyse the broader semiconductor ecosystem in India, strengthening the country’s position in the global value chain.

