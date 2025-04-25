Meta Introduces New Features for Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Meta has announced new hardware and software updates for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, expanding both their style options and functional capabilities. The updates aim to enhance hands-free access to AI-powered tools, communication, and entertainment features while extending availability to new global markets.

New Frame Variants for Skyler Series

The Skyler frame range now includes additional colour and lens combinations. These include:

Shiny Chalky Gray with Transitions Sapphire lenses, designed for adaptable indoor-outdoor use.

Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses and Shiny Black with Clear lenses, offering more classic styling options.

These additions provide users with more choices to suit individual preferences and environments.

Expanded Live Translation Capabilities

Live translation, previously available through Early Access in select regions, is now broadly available. The feature supports real-time audio translation between English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Once a language pack is downloaded, the feature works even in aeroplane mode. Users hear translations through the glasses and can view a text transcript on their connected phones. The service can be activated with the voice prompt, “Hey Meta, start the live translation.”

Upcoming updates will allow users to send and receive messages, photos, and audio/video calls on Instagram, in addition to existing integrations with WhatsApp, Messenger, and native smartphone messaging apps. Users can stay connected with simple voice commands, for example:

“Hey Meta, send a message to Lisa on Instagram.”

Music App Access Expanded Globally

Support for music streaming via Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam is being extended to more regions beyond the U.S. and Canada. As long as the user’s device language is set to English, Meta AI can play music and respond to music-related queries, such as:

“Hey Meta, what’s the name of this song?”



“Hey Meta, when did this album come out?”

AI Vision Capabilities Rolling Out in the U.S. and Canada

Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon support an enhanced Meta AI experience with visual recognition. Users will be able to ask questions based on what the glasses see—for example, identifying items in a pantry or recommending a wine pairing. Natural dialogue is supported, allowing continued conversation without repeating the activation phrase.

Start the feature with: “Hey Meta, start live AI.”

Meta is extending AI capabilities in Ray-Ban Meta glasses to more countries within the EU. Starting next week, visual Q&A support will reach all supported EU countries. The glasses will also be launched soon in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

Meta plans to continue enhancing Ray-Ban Meta glasses through regular software updates, improving utility and feature depth over time.

