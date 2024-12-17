Microchip Technology Introduces ATA650x CAN FD System Basis Chips

Microchip Technology has launched the ATA650x family of CAN FD System Basis Chips (SBCs) with a high-speed CAN FD transceiver and a 5V Low-Drop Voltage Regulator (LDO). The solutions are available in compact 8-, 10-, and 14-pin packages, designed for reliable communication in space and power-constrained applications.

The ATA650x SBCs are offered in the following package sizes:

- VDFN8: 2 mm × 3 mm

- VDFN10: 3 mm × 3 mm

- VDFN14: 3 mm × 4.5 mm

These SBCs include a built-in high-speed CAN FD transceiver supporting data transmission and reception rates up to 5 Mbps.

Low Power Consumption for Automotive Applications

The ATA650x family is optimized for power efficiency with:

- A typical sleep current of 15 μA

- VCC supply voltage control using bus signals to minimize current consumption in Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

- The option to disable the microcontroller supply by switching off LDOs during sleep mode to further reduce power usage

Safety Features and Design

The ATA650x SBCs include safety and protection features such as fail-safe operation, diagnostic functions, and reliable bus communication. These solutions are:

- Designed to withstand Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

- Equipped with Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) for operation in harsh environments

Compliance and Safety Certification

The integrated SBC solution is Functional Safety-ready, supporting ISO 26262 safety certification and achieving the desired ASIL level. Key qualifications include:

- AEC-Q100 Grade 0 certification

- Operating temperature range of −40°C to +150°C

The ATA650x CAN FD SBCs are designed to meet the demands of advanced communication networks, delivering reliability and performance for automotive and industrial applications.

“Our compact CAN FD SBC is engineered for space-constrained applications, specifically addressing the critical need for resilience in demanding environments,” said Rudy Jaramillo, vice president of Microchip’s analog power and interface division. “This highly integrated solution can aid in system-level cost savings by minimizing board space requirements and helping reduce design complexities for our customers.”

ATA650x CAN FD SBCs Expand Microchip's Connectivity Solutions Portfolio

The ATA650x CAN FD SBCs are part of Microchip's comprehensive range of connectivity solutions, which includes standard LIN and CAN transceivers, as well as Systems in Packages (SiPs) with integrated microcontrollers.

