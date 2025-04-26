Microchip Technology has introduced the MCPF1412, a fully integrated 12A point-of-load power module designed to meet the evolving demands of edge AI and data centre applications. As integration and power consumption increase across industrial automation and data infrastructure, the need for advanced power management solutions continues to grow.

Features and Capabilities of the MCPF1412

The MCPF1412 power module integrates a 16V VIN buck converter and supports both I2C and PMBus interfaces, enabling efficient power conversion and system-level communication. Key features include:

Compact Dimensions: Measuring 5.8 mm × 4.9 mm × 1.6 mm, allowing for efficient space utilisation.

Land Grid Array (LGA) Package: Contributes to a board space reduction of over 40% compared to traditional discrete implementations.

Enhanced Reliability: Designed to minimise PCB switching noise and radio frequency (RF) interference.

Applications and Benefits

The MCPF1412 is engineered for use in industrial automation systems and data centre environments where efficient power delivery and compact design are critical. The module offers:

High Efficiency: Reducing overall energy loss.

Space Optimisation: Allowing for more compact and flexible system designs.

Improved Signal Integrity: Supporting reliable and stable operation in dense electronic environments.





“The MCPF1412 is highly compatible with our FPGAs and PCIe solutions, providing a comprehensive solution for Microchip customers,” said Rudy Jaramillo, VP of Microchip’s analogue power interface division. “This innovative solution minimises space usage by reducing chip placements when combined with other Microchip devices.”

Microchip Expands Power Management Portfolio with MCPF1412M06 Module

Microchip Technology has introduced the MCPF1412M06, a versatile 12A point-of-load power module designed for flexible configuration and system monitoring. The device supports I2C and PMBus interfaces for digital control and telemetry while also enabling standalone operation through simple resistor divider adjustments for output voltage settings.

Key Features of the MCPF1412M06

The MCPF1412M06 offers multiple features to enhance system performance and reliability:

Flexible Operation: Supports both digital controls via I2C/PMBus and analogue configuration through resistor settings.

System Monitoring: Power Good output for real-time system status updates.

Diagnostic Functions: Integrated over-temperature, over-current, and over-voltage protection.

Wide Operating Range: Junction temperature (TJ) ranges from −40°C to +125°C.

Embedded EEPROM: Allows programming of the default power-up configuration.

Microchip provides a broad portfolio of DC-DC power modules with input voltages ranging from 5.5V to 70V, available in ultra-compact, rugged, and thermally optimised packaging. These solutions are designed to support high power density applications across industrial and data centre environments.

