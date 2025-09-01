Microchip unveils GNSS disciplined oscillator modules for defence applications

Aerospace and defence platforms depend heavily on Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) technology for mission-critical accuracy. Integrating PNT, however, often demands specialist expertise. To accelerate design cycles, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has announced its new portfolio of GNSS Disciplined Oscillator (GNSSDO) modules that combine its embedded atomic clock and oscillator technologies, including the Chip-Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC), Miniature Atomic Clock (MAC) and Oven-Controlled Quartz Crystal Oscillators (OCXOs).

The modules process reference signals from Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) or alternative clock sources, disciplining the on-board oscillator to the input. This allows them to deliver precise timing, stability and holdover performance based on end-use requirements. Targeted applications include radar, satellite communications, mounted and dismounted radios, vehicle platforms and other defence systems that must operate in GNSS-denied environments.

A GNSSDO module can serve either as a subsystem within a larger design or as a stand-alone timing unit. The oscillators are engineered and manufactured in-house by Microchip, with additional integration of the company’s 32-bit microcontrollers and SmartFusion 2 FPGAs.

Newly introduced modules

MD-013 ULTRA CLEAN – Microchip’s highest-performance standard GNSSDO module. It supports multiple GNSS constellations, including GPS, Galileo, BeiDou and NavIC, or an external reference input. Based on a high-grade OCXO, it achieves ultra-low phase noise (−119 dBc/Hz at 1 Hz offset, noise floor of −165 dBc/Hz) and short-term frequency stability (Allan Deviation of 3E-13 at 1s, 6E-13 at 10s, 9E-13 at 100s). Outputs include 1 PPS TTL, 10 MHz sine wave and 10 MHz square wave, disciplined by an embedded 72-channel single-band GNSS receiver, with upgrade options to dual-band receivers.

MD-300 – Compact GNSSDO module (1.5 × 2.5 inch) designed for harsh environments. It embeds a MEMS OCXO or TCXO to provide low g-sensitivity, resilience to shock and vibration, and low thermal transient response. With its size, weight and power (SWaP) efficiency, the MD-300 is suited to drones, manpacks and other portable systems. It can discipline to an embedded GNSS receiver or external reference and generate high-performance 10 MHz and 1 PPS signals.

LM-010 – A PPS-disciplined module designed for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) applications, offering radiation tolerance with stability and holdover. It provides 1 PPS TTL and 10 MHz sine wave outputs, disciplined to an external reference. Inside, it incorporates Microchip’s digitally corrected OCXO or low-power CSAC SA.45.

Comment

“Microchip’s expertise in PNT systems is instrumental in helping our customers seamlessly integrate these GNSSDO modules into their designs,” said Randy Brudzinski, VP, frequency and time systems business unit, Microchip. “Our products can be adjusted to meet the specific requirements of each application, whether it is through a custom solution or incremental changes to the standard product. We provide an end-to-end solution to streamline the development process.”

Features and integration

The modules share a common serial communication protocol and graphical user interface for configuration and monitoring. Engineers can adjust parameters such as input and output settings, auto-switching, holdover modes, GNSS tracking and reporting.

Beyond timing solutions, Microchip supplies a wide portfolio of high-reliability components for aerospace and defence. These include radiation-tolerant and radiation-hardened MCUs, FPGAs, Ethernet PHYs, RF products, power devices and discrete system modules, alongside qualified products listed on the QPL.

