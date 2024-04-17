Microsoft, Google Tops Q1 2024 Phishing Attacks : Check Point Report

Check Point Research (CPR), the Threat Intelligence division of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, an AI-powered and cloud-delivered cybersecurity solutions provider, has unveiled its Q1 2024 Brand Phishing Ranking. This report identifies the brands most commonly impersonated by cybercriminals, aiming to dupe individuals into divulging personal information or payment details.

Advertisment

Reportedly, During the initial quarter of 2024, Microsoft remained the top target for brand phishing attacks, comprising 38% of all such attempts. Google progressed to the second position, representing 11% of brand phishing incidents, a slight increase from its prior third-place standing.

Likewise, LinkedIn experienced a surge to third place, with 11% of phishing attempts targeting its brand, marking a significant uptick from the preceding quarter.

Additionally, Airbnb ascended notably to the 10th position, securing its debut on the top brands list. This remarkable rise is likely attributed to the Easter season, characterized by heightened travel and holiday reservations. The surge in vacation planning during this period could have bolstered Airbnb's presence and attractiveness, particularly among travelers in search of distinctive accommodations.

Advertisment

The Technology sector retained its position as the most targeted industry in brand phishing, with Social Networks and Banking following closely behind. Technology brands continue to be primary targets for phishing attacks, largely due to their extensive adoption in corporate and remote work settings, rendering them lucrative entry points for cybercriminals aiming to breach company assets.

Often, these attacks involve the use of employees' internal credentials, posing a greater risk than the exposure of personal details typically associated with social media, shipping, or banking platforms.

Omer Dembinsky, Data Group Manager at Check Point Software, emphasized the persistent threat of phishing attacks, stating, "In light of the persistent threat posed by brand impersonation, users must maintain a heightened level of vigilance and exercise caution when engaging with emails or messages purportedly from trusted brands. By remaining vigilant and adopting proactive cybersecurity practices, individuals can mitigate the risk of falling victim to cybercriminal tactics.”

Advertisment

Top Phishing Brands for Q1 2024 - Check Point Report:

Microsoft (38%)

Google (11%)

Advertisment

LinkedIn (11%)

Apple (5%)

DHL (5%)

Advertisment

Amazon (3%)

Facebook (2%)

Roblox (2%)

Advertisment

Wells Fargo (2%)

Airbnb (1%)

DHL Phishing Email - Shipping Information Scam

Advertisment

In the first quarter of 2024, a phishing campaign was observed involving a deceptive email, purportedly from DHL EXPRESS, claiming to provide critical updates regarding DHL shipments. Sent from an address, the email urged recipients to take immediate action, featuring a subject line indicating the information's importance: "Important: Latest Information Regarding DHL Shipments."

The phishing link embedded in the email directed recipients to a fraudulent website. This website, claiming to be a legitimate DHL service, presents itself under the title "Package Protection Center." It displays a simulated shipping process for a package supposedly in "Pending" status and asks for a small payment to resume delivery (figure).

Microsoft Phishing Campaign - Deceptive Email Notifications

The phishing campaign employs various false email subjects and sender identities to trick recipients. Deceptive emails feature subjects such as "Message Failure Delivery Notice," "Outlook Info Replacement," "Annual Leave Compliance Report for 2024," and "Please Complete Invoice from DocuSign Electronic Signature Service."

The phishing website mimics a standard Outlook login page, to dupe users into divulging their credentials. This campaign seeks to trick recipients into disclosing sensitive information, presenting a substantial security risk to organizations.