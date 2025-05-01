Microsoft IDC Hosts Pinnacle Summit 2025 Highlighting Role of AI

India, with over 17 million developers currently active on GitHub and a goal of becoming the largest developer community on the platform by 2028, continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for AI and technology talent. Microsoft’s India Development Center (IDC) is contributing to this momentum by supporting the development of advanced engineering solutions that shape the future of AI.

The third edition of the IDC Pinnacle Summit 2025 was held at Microsoft’s Hyderabad campus. The annual event brought together Microsoft leadership, IDC teams, customers, and AI practitioners to collaborate on innovation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The theme for this year’s summit was “Unlock the Agentic Future – Where AI Agents Meet Human Ingenuity.” The event focused on advancing technical exchange, showcasing product innovation, and reinforcing the importance of continuous learning within the developer ecosystem.

Pinnacle Summit continues to serve as a platform for industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing around AI-driven transformation.

Reflecting on what makes IDC a great place to work for aspiring and established developers from across India, Rajiv Kumar, MD and President, of Microsoft IDC, said, “At Microsoft, we are proud to drive AI innovations that help India grow, strengthen our global leadership by creating planet-scale product impact. We have the responsibility to nurture India’s growing AI talent, enabling them to build cutting-edge AI solutions for the country and the world. At Microsoft IDC, we believe India’s developers will lead the next wave of breakthrough technologies — and we are committed to being a trusted partner to the country’s aspiration to be a global leader in AI.”

At the summit, Rajiv was in a fireside chat with Jay Parikh, Executive VP, CoreAI. This was Jay’s first India visit since taking on his Microsoft role in October 2024. During their chat, Jay and Rajiv shared insights into Microsoft’s end-to-end AI stack, platform strategy, and India’s growing influence in the global AI ecosystem.

While addressing the audience, Jay remarked, “Our mission is ambitious but simple: to empower every developer, and eventually everyone, to shape the future with AI. Achieving that means moving fast, because AI is transforming everything: how industries operate, how we work, how data is stored, how companies are built and managed. It’s a global shift, and it’s accelerating rapidly—faster than most of us can comprehend.” He added, “This isn't theoretical—Azure AI Foundry is live, serving over 60,000 customers globally, including several in India. It's been exciting to see local enthusiasm and hear feedback—from support to demands for more capabilities.”

India at the Heart of Global AI Innovation

Puneet Chandok, President, of Microsoft India and South Asia, while addressing the audience on the evolution of AI and how India is leading the latest platform shift, said, “Microsoft is now home for India to build AI. AI is reshaping the entire technology landscape - Agents and Copilot is the UI of AI, complemented by human ambition. Our Copilots now come with IQ, EQ, AQ (agency), and memory. That’s when the magic happens.”

