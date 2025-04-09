Milestone Acquires Brighter AI for Video Privacy and Data Capabilities

Milestone Systems has acquired Berlin-based technology firm Brighter AI to strengthen its video privacy capabilities and expand its video management and AI development offerings. Brighter AI specializes in video data anonymization using deep learning technologies, with a focus on protecting individual identities in public spaces.

Advertisment

The availability of privacy-compliant data is a growing challenge in the development of artificial intelligence. Video data, in particular, often contains personally identifiable information, making it difficult to use in training AI models. Brighter AI addresses this issue by providing tools that anonymize video data by global data protection regulations.

Integration with Milestone’s Video Solutions

The acquisition supports Milestone’s broader strategy to improve its video management software, video surveillance as a service, and video analytics. Brighter AI’s anonymization tools will also play a central role in Project Hafnia, Milestone’s recently announced initiative focused on building a data library and AI model training platform.

Advertisment

Brighter AI’s technology is designed with a privacy-by-design approach, aligning with ongoing efforts to develop AI responsibly. The integration of the two European companies is positioned as a step toward strengthening Europe’s role in global AI innovation while maintaining compliance with privacy standards. The collaboration supports the region’s competitiveness in AI development and reinforces the importance of safeguarding individual privacy in emerging technologies.

“Brighter AI is a perfect match for Milestone. Their proven technology is top-notch and will give us a wider offering to existing and future technology partners and customers. The anonymization tool for video technology will also enhance our focus on responsible technology. Even more important, our two company cultures are highly compatible. Having known Brighter AI for a while, as we have an established collaboration on Project Hafnia, I have complete faith that this will be a great benefit for all. I am indeed very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Milestone,” says Thomas Jensen.

Brighter AI Recognised for Video Data Anonymization Technology

Advertisment

Founded in 2017 by Marian and Patrick Kern, Berlin-based Brighter AI provides AI-based anonymization solutions for video data to organisations across multiple industries. The company’s Deep Natural Anonymisation technology automatically identifies personal features, such as faces, and replaces them with synthetic alternatives to protect individual privacy.

Brighter AI was named “Europe’s Hottest AI Startup” by Nvidia in recognition of its work in privacy-preserving video data solutions.

“Brighter AI was founded with the mission to make visual data usable in a privacy-preserving way. Joining Milestone Systems marks an exciting new chapter—together, we can scale that mission to a global level out of Europe. Milestone’s leadership in responsible video technology and their vision with Project Hafnia align perfectly with our own values. We’re proud that our anonymization solutions will become a core pillar of a platform that’s set to redefine how compliant, high-quality video data is used to train AI. We’re ready to shape the future of visual AI—secure, ethical, and transformative.” Marian Gläser says.

Advertisment

Milestone Systems has announced the acquisition of Brighter AI, aimed at advancing responsible technology development and enhancing Europe's position in the global AI landscape. The acquisition brings together two European technology firms with a shared focus on privacy and ethical AI practices.

Brighter AI, which currently employs 24 staff members, will continue its operations as a distinct business unit within Milestone. The integration is expected to support innovation in AI-based video anonymization and further contribute to setting global standards for responsible technology development.

Advertisment

Read More:

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

Advertisment

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?