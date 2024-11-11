Milestone Systems Releases R2 2024 Update for XProtect Platform

Introduction of XProtect Remote Manager
Milestone Systems, a provider of open platform video management software (VMS), has released the R2 2024 update for its XProtect platform, introducing XProtect Remote Manager. This new cloud-connected service enhances Milestone’s Care Plus subscriptions by enabling administrators to manage and monitor video security systems remotely through a browser.
Key Features of XProtect Remote Manager
XProtect Remote Manager provides administrators with tools for real-time monitoring and basic camera management across multiple sites. Key functionalities include:
Health Monitoring: Allows viewing of real-time device and server health status across distributed installations.
Remote Camera Management: Enables adjustment of basic camera settings from any location.
Access Control for Resellers: Administrators can grant or revoke reseller access to customer sites as needed.
XProtect Remote Manager marks a foundational step in Milestone's expansion of cloud-based video management, with plans for further capabilities in future updates.
User Experience Enhancements and Expanded Language Support
The R2 2024 update also introduces several user experience improvements and expanded language options:
Optimized Tablet Video Layout: A new layout for video grids in Mobile Clients on tablets maximizes screen usage and improves visibility.
Language Support for Vietnamese: Operator clients now support Vietnamese, aligning with Milestone's commitment to serving a diverse customer base.
Updated XProtect 360 Split View Plugin: Enhancements include faster video loading, reduced memory usage, and improved stability for 360-degree camera functionality.
Future-Ready Video Management Solutions
These updates underscore Milestone’s focus on innovation and customer responsiveness, with a commitment to refining its platform to meet evolving needs. Through XProtect Remote Manager and user experience improvements, Milestone continues to develop adaptable solutions designed for long-term value in the security industry.
Read More:
Luxriot Expands VDMS Solutions into Indian Market via Local Partners