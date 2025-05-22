Milestone & Wintics Partner on AI Video Analytics

Milestone Systems participated in the official state visit to France led by Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. During the event, the video management technology provider formalised a partnership with French analytics firm Wintics.

Milestone Systems and Wintics Formalise AI Security Partnership

Milestone Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with French AI analytics firm Wintics during the Danish state visit to France. The partnership builds on previous joint security work during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Collaboration Focus Areas

The agreement will advance the development of:

- AI models for public safety applications

- Security and mobility management solutions.

Previous Joint Projects

During the Paris Olympics, the companies combined:

- Milestone's video management systems

- Wintics' AI-powered analytics capabilities

The MoU establishes a framework for ongoing technology development between the Danish and French firms.

“We share the same vision: AI-powered cameras will be a tremendous tool to build safer, more comfortable, and more sustainable public spaces. But above all, we share the same values—this revolution can only happen through the emergence of transparent and ethical technology. Our collaboration with Milestone Systems has been a natural fit for a long time, with remarkable joint achievements. I am delighted to strengthen our partnership and accelerate our efforts, unlocking an immense potential ahead,” says Matthias Houllier, CEO of Wintics.

Based on Milestone's latest announcement together with NVIDIA on "Project Hafnia" – the world's first regulatory-compliant platform for visual AI model training – the parties will work closely together to develop and research responsible ways to apply and develop AI models for real-world use cases.

“Delivering innovative, responsible solutions that make people and societies safer and more prosperous is at the core of what we do – both in Milestone and Wintics. AI-driven analytics have the compelling potential to achieve just that, and I am both proud and excited to accelerate this promising partnership with the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding. There is no doubt that together, we can make an even greater impact,” says Thomas Jensen.



