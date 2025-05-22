HP Amplify partners program holds significance for the channel partner ecosystem. In this article we are comparing the last updates and enhancements with the previous partner program.

HP has a large channel partner, reseller, MPS, and System integrator base. With its updated partner program, HP marks a shift in how the company supports and incentivises its channel partners. The updated HP Amplify Partner Program aims to work towards addressing changing customer expectations, digital transformation trends, and sustainable business practices.

Here is a comparative analysis of the new features, analysing the enhancements as compared with the previous version of the program, and it explores its features for solution providers and distributors.

HP Amplify Partner Program - Journey So Far

The HP Amplify Partner Program was launched in 2020; multiple legacy programs were structured and integrated under one roof. This leads to a one stop portal for its partners Its key points — performance, capabilities, and collaboration — are focused in the updated model introduced in 2024.

With the growing importance of data insights, partner specialisation, and environmental sustainability, HP is moving from a transactional model to a more value-driven ecosystem that highlights the partner’s potential as more than just sales volume.

Key Enhancements in the HP Partner Program

The last update of HP Amplify introduces some significant changes:

1. Unified Partner Framework

HP has designed a single, globally consistent framework for partners across all business units — print, personal systems, and services.

This simplifies onboarding, reporting, and compliance processes for the partners globally.





2. New Specialisation Tracks

Specialised tracks are now offered for Managed Print Services (MPS), Workforce Solutions, and Sustainable IT.

Partners are incentivised to develop better technical understanding and solution expertise.





3. Increased Focus on Data Sharing

HP has increased the importance of data collaboration in partner analysis.

Partners are expected to share useful data on customer behaviour and after-sales service support.

The program is moving towards data-driven decision-making in go-to-market strategies.





4. Sustainability Scoring and Incentives

The updated program introduces sustainability metrics as part of the partner scorecard.

Partners who are adapting eco-friendly and sustainable product offerings can access enhanced rebates or co-marketing funds.

5. Updated Tiering Model

While the base tiers — Synergy, Power, and Power Services — remain, performance breakthroughs and benefit alignment have been repositioned.

HP has added tier-specific benefits such as market development funds, digital enablement tools, and joint business planning support.

Comparison with Previous HP Partner Program Version

Feature HP Amplify (2020 Launch) HP Amplify (Last Update) Structure Performance- and capability-based tiers Unified global structure with added sustainability criteria Specialisation Generic across categories Dedicated tracks for services, sustainability, and verticals Data Collaboration Optional for some partners Mandatory and heavily weighted in scoring Sustainability Not formalised Embedded into partner evaluation and incentives Partner Tools Basic enablement portals Enhanced with analytics dashboards and automation support

These changes reflect HP's recognition of shifting partner expectations and the increasing relevance of services, digital delivery, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) priorities in IT procurement.

Strategic Implications for Channel Partners

For resellers, system integrators, and MSPs, the revised program presents both opportunities and challenges:

Opportunities : With specialised services, partners can boost the incentives. Improved access to co-marketing and business planning resources. This program is reportedly differentiating its competitors through sustainability and data maturity.

Challenges : Higher compliance requirements related to data sharing. Need for investment in certification, training, and digital tools. Adaptation to new performance metrics that go beyond revenue.



Conclusion

To sum up, HP's reinvented partner program works towards the vast industry trend to support the ecosystem-based channel models that prioritise collaboration, specialisation, and sustainability. It mainly focuses on partners’ engagement through data and capabilities; HP aims to help its partners navigate difficult IT buying environments.

It is a possibility that the new requirements may require increased investment from partners. However, the long-term vision with business growth, compliance, and customer-centric outcomes is to make the Amplify Partner Program a future-ready portal for the channel partner ecosystem.

