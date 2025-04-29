Mobec Advances Lithium Battery Recycling Strategy via New Partnerships

Mobec Innovation is working to develop industry-wide best practices in lithium battery recycling through its strategic partnership model. The company is in advanced discussions with additional potential partners across key regions, reflecting growing interest in its sustainable and scalable business approach.

Sector Priorities and Circular Economy Goals

Mobec is currently focusing on four core sectors—consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems (ESS), and industrial equipment—which are expected to generate significant volumes of battery waste. Within this framework, the company is prioritising developments in ESS, lithium battery recycling, and backup power systems. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to scale operational capacity and advance India’s circular economy objectives.

In-House Capabilities and Operational Integration

Mobec’s operations are supported by a full-stack internal team of chemists, responsible for optimising chemical processes to ensure safe and efficient material recovery. In addition, Mobec uses a unified inventory management system for real-time tracking and processing of recyclable materials. These capabilities are designed to support strategic partners with efficient workflows and consistent environmental compliance.

“The surge in lithium-ion battery use presents both an opportunity and a challenge,” said Harry Bajaj, Founder and CEO, Mobec Innovation. "Our strategic partnership model offers a powerful, collaborative approach for organisations looking to capitalise on the burgeoning green economy while making a significant contribution to environmental sustainability. Our first Strategic Partnership is the beginning of a new era in this USD13 bn industry opportunity.”

Initial few quarters Mobec shall aim at capacity building while ensuring the interest of all stakeholders remains positive and sustainable both financially and environmentally.

"Together, we can create a cleaner, greener future for India while building thriving, sustainable businesses,” Bajaj added further.

