Moglix launches AI-led B2B procurement operating system

Moglix has announced the launch of Cognilix, an AI-led B2B procurement operating system designed to bring coherence and intelligence to how enterprises buy, manage inventory, collaborate with suppliers, and sell. Alongside the launch, the company also announced a planned investment of USD 5 million to advance AI research and build vertical-specific enterprise products under the Cognilix platform.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in enterprise technology adoption, where AI is moving beyond experimentation to becoming embedded in day-to-day operational systems.

From decision support to operational infrastructure

According to Moglix, the role of AI is changing from supporting individual decisions to shaping how work runs across organisations. Based on its experience in building and scaling complex B2B and supply chain operations, the company has observed that intelligence delivers lasting impact only when systems understand enterprise context, constraints, and consequences.

Cognilix has been developed from this operational reality, focusing on integrating intelligence directly into procurement, supply chain, and B2B commerce workflows.

Built on large-scale operational data

The AI-led B2B procurement operating system is built on Moglix’s operational scale, which includes more than USD 40 billion in transactions, over 45,000 suppliers, 1.2 million SKUs, operations across 80-plus countries, and a network of more than 58 warehouses.

This scale has informed the platform’s design, reflecting environments where decisions across procurement, inventory, suppliers, and revenue are closely linked and where accuracy and accountability are critical.

Cognilix brings these functions together into a single decision layer while working alongside existing ERP systems.

Procurement automation and B2B selling

On the procurement side, Cognilix enables enterprises to automate and streamline buying through AI-led workflows covering digital catalogues, RFQ comparison, supplier onboarding, compliance, competitive e-auctions, and inventory forecasting based on historical usage and lead times.

The platform also supports structured B2B selling through digital storefronts and marketplaces. These include integrated order management, payments, logistics, and real-time inventory visibility, allowing enterprises to manage buying and selling on a shared operational framework.

Unified data layer and enterprise visibility

A unified data layer standardises material master data and provides clearer insights into enterprise spend, supplier performance, and operational opportunities. By connecting data across functions, the platform aims to reduce fragmentation and improve real-time visibility across suppliers and orders.

Enterprises using Cognilix are reporting early outcomes such as reduced procurement cycle times, improved inventory accuracy, higher levels of data standardisation, and better operational visibility.

Investment in enterprise-grade AI

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix, said, “Globally, AI is moving from insight to infrastructure. The real question for enterprises is no longer whether to use AI, but how deeply it can be embedded into the way work runs.”

He added that from an Indian perspective, this shift is significant as manufacturing and supply chains scale in complexity, requiring systems that are context-aware, accountable, and resilient.

The USD 5 million investment will be directed toward deepening domain-led AI models, expanding industry-specific capabilities, and strengthening enterprise-grade governance and collaboration across the Cognilix platform. The move reinforces Moglix’s focus on building practical and scalable AI systems for global enterprise use.