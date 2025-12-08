Nagarro has expanded its enterprise AI capabilities by becoming an OpenAI Services Partner, a move that positions the firm to support organisations across the Asia Pacific in adopting OpenAI technologies, including the OpenAI API and ChatGPT Enterprise. The development reinforces Nagarro’s focus on delivering structured, responsible and scalable AI implementations for businesses navigating the fast-evolving generative AI landscape.

As enterprises shift from experimentation to operational deployment, the need for frameworks, governance and engineering discipline becomes even more critical. Nagarro’s partnership arrives at a time when many organisations are seeking clarity on how to integrate AI into business processes without compromising stability, security or compliance.

Enterprise AI Moves Into Core Workflows

As a Services Partner, Nagarro will help clients design, prototype, deploy and scale generative AI systems that plug directly into day-to-day operations. This includes automation, decision support, knowledge workflows, customer experience augmentation and industry-specific use cases across retail, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and telecom.

Rahul Mahajan, Global CTO at Nagarro, said: "Becoming an OpenAI Services Partner reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises adopt AI in a responsible and outcome-driven way. Our focus is on enabling clients to apply generative AI to real business problems, from automation and decision support to customer experience and operational efficiency, with the structure, governance, and engineering rigour that large organisations require."

This signals a push beyond isolated pilots toward enterprise-grade deployments that respect operational boundaries and support measurable productivity outcomes.

OpenAI Strengthens Regional Reach Through Partners

Anthony Russell, APAC Partnerships Lead at OpenAI, emphasised Nagarro’s relevance:

"Nagarro has strong experience helping enterprises adopt generative AI solutions built on OpenAI models. As a Services Partner, they support customers in deploying AI responsibly, building internal capability and realising long-term value across a range of industry use cases."

Enterprises in Asia Pacific have shown accelerated demand for AI agents, secure model integration and frameworks for responsible adoption. The partnership aligns with this momentum, offering APAC organisations a structured path to integrate frontier AI models into governed environments.

Engineering for AI at Scale

Nagarro brings deep expertise across data engineering, automation, AI architectures, and enterprise transformation, allowing it to serve highly regulated and operationally complex organisations. Its proprietary Fluidic Intelligence framework applies AI-native engineering principles to minimise workflow friction, improve process flow, and support sustainable productivity gains.

The company continues to invest in AI centres of excellence, research in agentic systems, and enterprise enablement programmes aimed at developing internal capability within client organisations. These initiatives help ensure that generative AI deployments do not remain isolated innovations but evolve into scalable, measurable and responsibly governed components of enterprise strategy.

Conclusion

Nagarro’s appointment as an OpenAI Services Partner marks a strategic moment for APAC enterprises adopting generative AI. As organisations seek reliability, governance and engineering discipline in their AI programmes, the Nagarro–OpenAI partnership offers a pathway grounded in responsibility, structure and long-term value creation. With AI moving swiftly into mission-critical workflows, structured enablement and production-grade engineering will increasingly define the difference between experimentation and meaningful enterprise transformation.

