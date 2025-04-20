Navayantra Research Expo 2025 Highlights Multidisciplinary Innovation

The Navayantra Research Expo 2025 at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) featured research contributions from 11 specialised centres. These included structural Impact & Crash Simulation Centre (SIMCRASH), Centre for Sensors & Process Control (CENSE), Centre for Underwater Robotics & Communication (URoC), Centre for Clean Energy and Nano Convergence (CENCON), Centre for Hydrogen Technology & Carbon Utilization (CeHy), Centre for Sustainable Technology & Development (CSTD), Centre for Automation & Robotics (ANRO), Centre for Satellite & Space Technology (C-SAT), Centre for Simulation & Engineering Design (SIMENDES), Machine Intelligence and Data Analysis Research Centre (MIDARC), and Digital Health & Bio-Innovations Centre (DigiHealth).

Navayantra Research Expo 2025 Showcased Seed-Funded and Ongoing Projects

The expo featured over 20 seed-funded and ongoing research projects focused on global challenges such as clean energy, smart materials, rural development, advanced diagnostics, and underwater communication systems. More than 90 research presentations covered key areas including electric mobility, sustainable architecture, machine learning applications, digital education, and public health innovation.

Evaluation by Interdisciplinary Panel of Experts

The research presentations were evaluated by a panel comprising experts from academia, government, and industry - Dr. R.K. Elangovan, Former Director General, DGFASLI, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Dr. Jaiganesh Subbian, Principal Scientist, Apollo Tyres Balamurugan Muthu, Assistant Vice President, Hexaware Technologies, Pradeep Raju, Senior Manager – Commercial Vehicles R&D, Daimler India, Dr. G. Arunkumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Madras, Dr. V. Sulochana, Course Director, Anna Administrative Staff College, and S. Rajarathinam, Director & Chief Enterprise Architect, LTIMindtree.

The event witnessed participation from multiple sectors, including telecommunications and networking, aerospace and space technology, information technology and software services, electronics and embedded systems, automotive engineering, heavy machinery and manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, power transmission and energy solutions, green fuel and clean technology, food technology, digital education and edTech, trade, retail and consumer markets, and public policy and government programs.

Industry representatives expressed interest in collaborative opportunities, particularly in hydrogen production, sensor technologies, crash simulation, robotics, automation, digital health, machine intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Awards for Research Excellence

Awards were presented for outstanding contributions in senior and junior research categories. The Dr. T.A. Lourdusamy Innovation Award was awarded to J. Janiel for the best senior researcher presentation titled "Cancer Drug Response Prediction through Machine Learning using Genomic - Drug & Environmental Variables Data – A Combined Approach through Remote Sensing", with a cash prize of ₹30,000.

The Dr. T.A. Lourdusamy Innovation Award for Best Junior Researcher at Navayantra Research Expo 2025 was jointly awarded to Vasudevan S for the project “Early Classification and Detection Diagnosis of Cancer”, Surya Kumar M for the study “Assessment of Ethanol's Sustainability as an Additive in Aviation Gasoline”.

Both recipients shared a combined cash prize of ₹20,000 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to scientific research.

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) also presented additional research awards worth ₹25,000 to researchers in both senior and junior categories. These awards acknowledged innovative work across multiple disciplines, reinforcing the university’s focus on advancing research-led solutions.

