NetApp Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Enhance Data Storage

NetApp, a provider of intelligent data infrastructure solutions, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership integrates unified data storage and intelligent services into the Google Distributed Cloud architecture, enabling organizations, particularly in the public sector and regulated industries, to leverage AI-ready infrastructure while adhering to strict security and regulatory compliance standards.

Organizations in highly regulated sectors such as government, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail are seeking to drive innovation through AI technologies. However, emerging regulations, including data sovereignty and consumer privacy laws, are creating challenges for organizations looking to modernize their IT workloads. To address these challenges, NetApp’s collaboration with Google Cloud provides foundational data storage for Google Distributed Cloud offerings. This enables organizations to innovate securely and manage their data effectively, ensuring compliance while supporting application development.

Google Distributed Cloud Capabilities

Google Distributed Cloud allows customers to extend their cloud infrastructure and services to various environments, including on-premises data centres and network edges. This gives customers greater control over their IT environments, enabling the use of cloud technology, including AI applications, while keeping data closer to where it is generated or in air-gapped environments with limited external connections. NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure, featuring NetApp ONTAP and StorageGRID solutions, enhances these environments by giving customers improved control over their data, efficient workload scaling, and secure management of AI and other applications.

Enhanced AI and Data Management

The integration of NetApp’s solutions with Google Distributed Cloud supports Google Cloud services such as databases, AI, and analytics. This collaboration ensures that organizations can leverage advanced cloud technologies while maintaining the security and regulatory compliance needed for their operations, particularly in regulated industries.

“By working together, Google Distributed Cloud and NetApp are putting AI innovation in reach, even as organisations navigate new regulatory requirements that make data security and compliance more challenging,” said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. “NetApp is a trusted partner for organisations seeking innovative and compliant data management solutions. With solutions powered by NetApp intelligent data infrastructure, Google Distributed Cloud can offer AI-ready solutions tailored for the public sector and regulated industries.”

Collaboration Enhances Cloud, Data Center, and Edge Management

Through this collaboration, customers can streamline their cloud, data centre, and edge operations by reducing the need for multiple, disparate solutions. With enhanced compliance and security, this integration minimizes complexity and boosts agility, enabling organizations to deploy and manage distributed cloud solutions more efficiently. This approach allows businesses to adapt to emerging trends and respond quickly to changes in their operating environments.

“Our partnership with NetApp on Google Distributed Cloud has enabled us to provide customers with a platform such that organisations can benefit from localised processing, rapid scalability to meet changing demands, and enhanced security,” said Sameet Agarwal, General Manager and Vice President of Storage at Google Cloud. “These capabilities equip organisations in regulated sectors to effectively address their need for data-driven innovation as they tap into emerging technology like AI.”

Read More:

