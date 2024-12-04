NetApp Introduces On-Premises Enterprise Storage Arrays for AWS

NetApp has announced the availability of its on-premises enterprise storage arrays for AWS Outposts. This integrated solution enables AWS Outposts users to manage external block data volumes on NetApp storage arrays directly through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Management Console.

Simplifying Hybrid Cloud Deployments

AWS Outposts provides fully managed AWS infrastructure and services for on-premises and edge locations, delivering a consistent hybrid cloud experience. The integration with NetApp’s unified data storage and intelligent services simplifies hybrid deployments, enabling customers to optimize cloud operations both on-premises and at the edge.

The solution combines NetApp’s enterprise storage capabilities with AWS Outposts' infrastructure to streamline data management, improve efficiency, and support a seamless hybrid environment.

“Whether customers are looking to use hybrid cloud infrastructure to increase resiliency or improve compliance, leveraging NetApp storage in AWS Outposts can help customers run applications securely and efficiently at the edge,” said Jonsi Stefansson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NetApp. “This solution makes it simpler for customers to leverage NetApp intelligent data infrastructure to manage their data in AWS Outposts deployments. By automating volume attachments, IT teams can now tap into the efficiency and power of NetApp on-premises storage arrays to power critical workloads.”

NetApp and AWS Enhance Hybrid Cloud Functionality with New Features for Outposts and Kubernetes Optimization

Simplified Data Management for AWS Outpost Users

NetApp has introduced enhanced capabilities for customers using AWS Outposts servers or racks, enabling them to manage external block data volumes for enterprise applications and database workloads more effectively. Through the AWS Management Console, users can now seamlessly integrate block data volumes on NetApp enterprise storage arrays with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances deployed on AWS Outposts.

Key Benefits of the Integration

1. Simplified User Experience:

Customers can now attach block data volumes backed by NetApp storage directly from the AWS Management Console. This streamlines operations by automating volume attachments and reducing manual interventions.

2. Resilient and Optimized Infrastructure:

The integration leverages NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure features, such as NetApp SnapMirror and NetApp Snapshot, providing resilience, compliance, and storage efficiency in Outpost deployments.

3. Seamless Hybrid Cloud Experience:

By utilizing NetApp’s unified data storage approach, AWS Outposts users gain certified hybrid cloud functionality. This includes comprehensive data management across Outposts, AWS Local Zones (with Cloud Volumes ONTAP), private data centers, and the cloud through services like Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP.

New Capabilities in Spot Ocean for Kubernetes Optimization

In addition to storage integration, NetApp has announced new features for Spot Ocean, its automated infrastructure optimization solution for containers and Kubernetes. As enterprises scale their Kubernetes operations to handle increasing application demands, these enhancements aim to improve infrastructure efficiency and cost control:

- Fast-Response Auto-Scaler: Ensures clusters have adequate infrastructure to meet workload demands dynamically.

- Dynamic Commitment Utilization: Maximizes available resources before provisioning on-demand or preemptive instances.

- Cost Optimization Dashboard: Provides improved visibility and insights into cost management and infrastructure efficiency.

These advancements reflect NetApp’s commitment to enabling organizations to optimize hybrid cloud environments and scale containerized workloads efficiently.

