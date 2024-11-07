NetApp Names Pamela Hennard as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

NetApp has appointed Pamela Hennard as its new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. In this role, Pamela will drive diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts across the organization, focusing on embedding these principles within talent acquisition and throughout the employee journey.

Background

Previously, Pamela served as NetApp's Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, contributing significantly to the company’s success. With over 27 years of experience in human resources, she has played a key role in setting recruitment and onboarding objectives aligned with DEI initiatives.

Commitment to Inclusive Hiring Practices

Throughout her career, Pamela has championed diversity and inclusion, implementing strategies that enhance representation across various groups. Inspired by her father’s post-military employment challenges, she has developed recruitment approaches that focus on veterans, women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities, supporting a more inclusive workforce.

“Pamela Hennard's elevation to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer reflects her visionary leadership, driving force and steadfast commitment to embedding diversity into every layer of our business,” said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp. “Her expertise is integral in shaping a culture where innovation thrives through inclusion, and where diverse talent drives our next chapter of growth. We are thrilled to have her expand her role to spearhead this critical mission.”

Recognition of Pamela Hennard's Industry Contributions and NetApp’s Commitment to Inclusion

Industry Recognition and Awards

Pamela Hennard's commitment to talent acquisition and inclusion has been recognized across the industry. In 2021, she was named TA Professional of the Year by OnConferences, and in 2024, she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her contributions to non-profit organizations.

With Pamela Hennard's appointment as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, NetApp underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. This initiative aims to enhance innovation and improve service to its customers.

“I’m truly honoured to lead NetApp's diversity journey as we transform inclusion from a corporate initiative into a defining force of our culture,” said Pamela Hennard, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at NetApp. “For NetApp, diversity is not just a goal—it's the driving force behind innovation, creativity, and meaningful change, both within our organisation and the communities we impact.”

