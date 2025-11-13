NetApp strengthens Partner Sphere to boost AI and data infrastructure skills

NetApp, the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, has announced the expanding impact of Partner Sphere, its partner programme designed to accelerate partner growth and sharpen competitive differentiation. To help partners address the growing complexity of enterprise digital transformation, NetApp has refreshed its partner capabilities, introducing 16 solution competencies covering AI, cloud transformation, cyber resilience and data infrastructure modernisation. These updates align with business priorities across India and the wider region.

The programme’s design includes incentives and benefits aimed at increasing partner earning potential and supporting multiple sales motions. Partners also gain access to resources that enable them to reach new customers and broaden their market presence.

Enabling partners with tools and revenue opportunities

As part of the programme, partners can access Partner Demo Gear to showcase NetApp solutions through proof-of-concept or lab environments. NetApp has also expanded its Services Certified tracks, enabling partners to build consultative service capabilities and tap into the growing IT services market in APAC, which is projected to reach US$325.41 billion in revenue by 2025.

Since refreshing competencies and certifications, NetApp reports close to three times more certified partners delivering its AI solutions compared to last year.

Supporting India’s data-driven shift

Hitesh Joshi, Director - Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp, highlighted the importance of the programme in supporting regional transformation. “India is witnessing a strong shift toward data-driven transformation, and our partners play a critical role in helping enterprises modernise their data infrastructure. Through the Partner Sphere programme, we’re enabling our partners with the tools, training, and capabilities to deliver innovative cloud and AI-led solutions that drive real business outcomes for customers across India and SAARC,” he said.

The programme focuses on three key areas to enhance partner impact:

Partner enablement and development: Sixteen solution competencies across AI, cloud transformation, cyber resilience and data infrastructure modernisation. The AI Solution Competencies have been renewed to focus on the AI solution lifecycle. Services-ready enablement: Services Certified tracks that allow partners to create new revenue streams, co-brand with NetApp’s Services Certified badging and build end-to-end services portfolios supported by NetApp, distributors or partner-led offerings. Incentive-driven recognition: A progressive tiering model that increases benefits and support as partners advance, helping them capture new customers while fostering co-investment and demand for NetApp solutions.

Partner perspectives on cyber resilience and cloud challenges

SS Dhingra, MD & CEO, Binary Global, noted the rising need for cyber defence. “In an era of AI-driven attacks, India businesses are especially vulnerable to data breaches and intrusion attempts, and this means that they need to make data infrastructure defences a core part of their cyber defence strategies. We’re proud to partner with NetApp to help organisations here strengthen their cyber resilience strategy through a robust data infrastructure that comes with built-in ransomware protection and automated recovery, minimising disruption and risk,” he said.

Venkat Murthy, Prime Mover, 22by7 Solutions, spoke about cloud transformation challenges. “Many businesses in India have moved to the cloud but are now facing a myriad of challenges in data sprawl, rising costs, and fragmented services. To address these trade-offs and enable organisations to get the best out of their cloud transformation roadmap, we’re working closely with NetApp to offer them a data foundation affording the flexibility to adapt without disruption, the security to stay protected, while controlling costs – across hybrid, multi-cloud environments,” he said.

Strengthening India’s partner ecosystem

Through Partner Sphere, NetApp aims to build a stronger, more capable partner ecosystem equipped to deliver AI-driven, secure and efficient data infrastructure across India and SAARC. With updated competencies, expanded service opportunities and a clear incentive model, the programme is positioned to support partners as they address evolving enterprise needs in data transformation, cloud optimisation and cyber resilience.

