NETGEAR has announced the launch of a new software development centre in Chennai, marking a strategic step in its ongoing focus on AI and cloud-based networking solutions. The initiative is part of the company’s broader investment in enhancing its research and development capabilities.

The new centre will support NETGEAR’s roadmap to develop advanced networking technologies that prioritise simplicity, reliability, and cost efficiency. This development follows the company’s recent R&D investment aimed at accelerating innovation in AI-integrated connectivity tools for business environments.

The Chennai facility was established through the acquisition of intellectual property and personnel from VAAG Systems, a Chennai-based cloud software firm. This integration is expected to strengthen NETGEAR’s in-house capabilities and expand its regional engineering footprint.

“NETGEAR is uniquely focused on arming businesses with powerful, integrated networks that just work but without the complexity that comes with solutions usually targeted towards large enterprises,” said Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR for Business. “Our investments in software and AI are designed to help greatly simplify networking, and I am excited about the talent and expertise of the engineers joining us to help achieve this goal.”

NETGEAR Integrates VAAG Team to Strengthen AI-Driven Network Development

NETGEAR has expanded its engineering capabilities by integrating the team from VAAG Systems, bringing experience in networking solutions gained from working with companies such as Qualcomm, HP, Cisco, and MaxLinear.

The intellectual property developed by VAAG focuses on AI-powered end-to-end network troubleshooting. This technology will support NETGEAR’s efforts to enhance the performance and reliability of its business networking products, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

Leadership and Expansion Plans

Sudarsan Vasudevan, former CEO of VAAG, has joined NETGEAR as Vice President of Software and will lead the operations of the India-based development team. NETGEAR plans to expand its Chennai engineering centre by over 100 employees within the next 12 to 18 months to support continued AI and cloud-based solution development growth.

“This investment in our software capabilities represents a significant opportunity for sustained growth for the whole company,” said CJ Prober, CEO of NETGEAR. “We’ve listened to our customers and the hurdles they face in this increasingly complex business environment. We’re making the necessary investments in expertise and technology to solve the needs of today and anticipate those of tomorrow with robust solutions that are intuitive and cost-effective.”

