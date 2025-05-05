Netskope, a provider of security and networking solutions, has announced the promotion of Ajay Gupta to Vice President and Country Manager for SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation). The announcement follows a period of continued growth, with the company now serving over 3,900 customers globally.

Gupta joined Netskope in 2018, coinciding with the company’s initial expansion into India. Over the past seven years, he has led the company’s operations across India and the SAARC region, overseeing a broad regional footprint that includes offices in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Netskope has significantly expanded its regional workforce during this period to support its growing customer base.

India now hosts Netskope’s second-largest global development centre, underscoring its strategic importance to the company’s global operations.

Infrastructure Growth and Local Service Delivery

In the past 12 months, Netskope has added three new full compute data centres in India to its NewEdge private security cloud network, bringing the total to eight data centres across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. These centres enable fully local data processing, supporting improved performance, reliability, and resilience for organisations operating in India.

The expansion is designed to ensure business continuity during unexpected disruptions and to provide seamless delivery of Netskope’s Security Service Edge (SSE) offerings.

Commitment to SAARC Market Demands

Netskope’s ongoing investment in the SAARC region is focused on supporting high-scale deployments. A recent implementation for an enterprise in the IT sector, serving 250,000 users, demonstrates the scalability and effectiveness of Netskope’s SSE platform in large, distributed environments.

Tony Burnside, SVP and Head of APAC at Netskope commented: “Our success in India and SAARC is validation that local organisations and security leaders see Netskope as a relevant value proposition as they seek to modernise and converge their security and networking solutions. Customers are turning to us to drive consolidation within their technology stack, combining market-leading security, networking, and analytics products including unified SD-WAN. Ajay and his team have driven success by building further on solid foundations, and I want to congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion, and the team on their excellent work.”

Netskope is working to extend its footprint across the SAARC region, adding new strategic partners to its channel ecosystem in a number of countries, that are supporting the availability of modern security in less mature markets.

Ashok Prabhu, Chief Executive - Sales at Noventiq ValuePoint shared: "In a fast-changing world, Indian organisations are recognising an urgent need to modernise their security and networking infrastructure to better serve their goals and challenges. Netskope is a valuable technology partner for us, with a clear vision for the evolution of security and networking, regularly recognised for its technical leadership. Our continued partnership will enable us to further support the region’s organisations in staying ahead of threats and maximising corporate outcomes.”

