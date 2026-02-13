NetSuite AI-powered innovations reshape ERP workflows

At SuiteConnect New York on February 12, 2026, Oracle NetSuite announced a series of AI-driven enhancements designed to increase operational efficiency and accelerate business growth. The updates focus on embedding AI across finance, operations and customer service workflows within its Cloud ERP suite.

The core theme is unified automation. By integrating AI directly into transaction processing, reporting and decision support, the platform aims to reduce manual tasks and enable faster business execution.

Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite, said that embedding AI across a single unified suite allows customers to turn disconnected tasks into end-to-end workflows. He noted that AI models built into the system help increase automation, improve insights and strengthen agility.

Finance automation: Closing, reconciliation and reporting

A significant portion of the announcement centres on financial processes.

Intelligent Close Manager

The Intelligent Close Manager introduces an AI-powered command centre for financial close activities. It continuously monitors close tasks, trends and variances. The tool surfaces task status and net income impact while offering drill-down visibility into transactional data across global operations.

The stated objective is to shorten close cycles, improve accountability and enhance data integrity.

AI-powered bank transaction matching

The new bank transaction matching capability uses generative AI to extract and interpret bank activity. It classifies entries and aligns them with general ledger accounts.

This feature is designed to:

Increase auto-match rates

Reduce manual reviews

Accelerate account closures

AI-generated report narratives

AI-generated narratives are embedded into financial and operational reports. With a single click, users can convert structured data into explanatory summaries intended to improve insight and speed decision-making.

The feature is currently available worldwide in English, with additional languages planned.

Customer and pricing intelligence

The release also highlights AI applications in customer management and pricing governance.

AI-powered customer summaries

Role-based summaries are now available for cases and sales transactions, along with enhancements to NetSuite Customer 360. The goal is to streamline issue triage, improve reassignment efficiency and deliver more consistent resolutions.

AI-assisted advanced pricing

AI-assisted pricing centralises policy-driven pricing models. Pricing can be configured by date range, item assortment and customer segment.

The system consolidates inventory, cost and sales data into narrative summaries. This is positioned as a way to protect margins and ensure pricing consistency at scale.

Developer productivity and planning agents

Beyond transactional workflows, NetSuite introduced AI tools targeting developers and finance planners.

SuiteCloud Developer Assistant

The SuiteCloud Developer Assistant functions as an AI-powered coding companion for SuiteScript. It supports coding, documentation, customisation and testing, aiming to reduce time spent on repetitive development tasks.

NetSuite EPM Planning Agent

The EPM Planning Agent enables real-time FP&A trend and variance analysis using natural language queries. Users can run what-if scenarios and simulations using data drawn from across the business.

NetSuite EPM Reconciliation Agent

The EPM Reconciliation Agent applies AI-driven matching trained on historical data to automatically clear transactions. The feature supports continuous, in-quarter reconciliations, allowing teams to focus on higher-risk exceptions.

Subscription, payments and inventory updates

In addition to AI-led features, NetSuite announced enhancements across subscription management, vendor payments and inventory.

Advanced subscription metrics

New subscription metrics include Committed Monthly Recurring Revenue tracking and cohort heatmaps by acquisition month. Organisations can filter by customer and contract, and monitor new, upsell, downsell and churn impacts in real time.

Multi-subsidiary vendor payments

Available to U.S. customers, this feature allows vendor payments across multiple subsidiaries within Intelligent Payment Automation. It consolidates reporting under a single vendor record and strengthens fraud controls.

Flexible commitment allocation

Within SuiteBilling, organisations can manage complex consumption commitments across subscriptions. The feature enables shared credits, differentiated overage pricing and cross-subscription prepaid balance allocation.

Consignment inventory management

The new consignment inventory capability supports tracking of vendor-owned stock. Businesses pay only when goods are sold, improving cash flow visibility and supply chain accuracy.

Global availability and installed base

Most newly announced features are available worldwide. The multi-subsidiary vendor payments capability is limited to U.S. customers. AI-generated report narratives are currently offered in English globally.

Oracle NetSuite reports that it serves more than 43,000 customers across 220 countries and dependent territories. The company has operated for over 25 years, delivering financial management, supply chain, customer experience and HR capabilities through its Cloud ERP system.

A shift from modules to embedded intelligence

The latest announcements indicate a structural shift. Rather than positioning AI as an add-on, NetSuite is embedding AI agents directly into transaction flows, planning cycles and developer environments.

The focus is practical: automate routine processes, surface insights in context and reduce reliance on manual reconciliation and reporting. For organisations managing multi-entity operations, subscription revenue models or complex pricing structures, these updates aim to streamline workflows without introducing separate AI layers.

The effectiveness of these innovations will depend on adoption depth within finance and operations teams. However, the direction is clear. AI is no longer presented as an external tool but as a built-in component of core ERP processes.

