Kaspersky study highlights SOC outsourcing in India

SOC outsourcing in India is gaining ground, with nearly 90 percent of organisations preferring outsourced or hybrid Security Operations Center models, according to research conducted by Kaspersky.

The study indicates a clear shift from fully in-house SOC structures towards blended frameworks that combine internal governance with external operational support.

Hybrid and SOCaaS models lead adoption

According to the findings:

81 percent of companies plan to outsource part of their SOC

11 percent are ready to fully adopt SOC-as-a-Service

8 percent intend to build an entirely in-house SOC

SOC outsourcing can involve design and architecture, deployment and maintenance of technologies, monitoring and analysis, consulting and training services or full SOCaaS delivery covering detection, investigation and response.

Among organisations planning partial outsourcing, solution development and provisioning leads at 44 percent, followed by SOC design at 42 percent and installation and deployment at 40 percent.

External analysts fill operational gaps

Companies engaging external SOC specialists show a preference for frontline operational roles.

89 percent seek first-line analysts

63 percent seek second-line analysts

The data suggests that organisations are retaining strategic oversight internally while delegating monitoring and response functions to external providers.

Operational pressures drive the shift

The primary motivations behind SOC outsourcing in India are operational.

57 percent aim to reduce workload on internal IT security teams

51 percent cite the need for 24/7 coverage

36 percent refer to regulatory and compliance requirements

22 percent seek access to advanced technologies such as XDR, MDR and MXDR

20 percent mention cost optimisation

Sergey Soldatov, Head of Security Operations Center at Kaspersky, said that outsourcing routine and technical tasks enables organisations to focus on strategic decision-making and coordinated responses to complex threats.

Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, stated that organisations across the region are increasingly focused on structuring expertise and responsibility effectively as operational and regulatory demands grow.

From cost consideration to resilience strategy

The findings indicate that SOC outsourcing in India is evolving into a resilience-focused strategy rather than a purely financial decision.

With rising cyber risks and compliance obligations, hybrid and outsourced SOC models are emerging as the preferred approach for maintaining operational continuity and strengthening security posture.

