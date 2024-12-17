New Relic Expands Operations in India and Partners with T-Hub

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability Platform, has expanded its Hyderabad Innovation Centre to a new 500+ seat office. This facility will support product, design, engineering, and operations teams, aimed at accelerating product innovation and addressing the growing needs of New Relic’s customer base.

New Relic has significantly grown its presence across India this year:

- In May 2024, the company opened a new 200+ seat Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

- In November 2024, a 300+ seat office was launched in Bengaluru, integrating product, engineering, design, and operational teams.

- The expanded Hyderabad Innovation Centre now accommodates 500+ seats, marking a 2.5x capacity increase within six months. Since the start of 2024, New Relic’s headcount in India has quadrupled.

Partnership with T-Hub to Support Startups

New Relic has signed a corporate partnership with T-Hub, an Indian startup incubator, becoming the first global observability platform to do so. Through this collaboration, New Relic will provide:

- Support for the local startup ecosystem via dedicated events and mentorship programs.

- Discounted access to the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform under the New Relic for Startups program.

The program offers startups access to over 30 capabilities of New Relic’s platform, enabling enhanced observability and operational efficiency. This partnership reflects New Relic’s commitment to investing in India’s technology ecosystem and fostering innovation.

“The expanded Hyderabad Innovation Centre is a world-class facility that marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy for India,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “The Centre places India on equal footing with our US and European Innovation Centres; enabling us to tap into fantastic local talent and create great products that meet the needs of our growing customers in India and around the world.”

“Our mission at T-Hub is to empower startups with the resources, mentorship, and partnerships they need to create transformative innovations,” said T-Hub CEO Sujit Jagirdar. “This strategic collaboration with New Relic is a testament to our commitment to building a thriving tech ecosystem. As our first global observability partner, New Relic’s expertise and cutting-edge platform will enable startups in our ecosystem to develop robust, scalable, and impactful solutions, driving technological advancement and global competitiveness.”

