New Relic Integrates Agentic AI with ServiceNow

New Relic has announced an Agentic AI integration with ServiceNow, expanding its open agent ecosystem and existing integrations. This integration connects New Relic’s Intelligent Observability Platform with enterprise solutions, delivering in-depth insights and intelligent recommendations directly within existing workflows.

Advertisment

Key Features of the Integration

- Automated Enterprise Workflows: Enables organizations to streamline operations by integrating observability insights with ServiceNow's automation capabilities.

- Enhanced Business Continuity: Provides deep visibility into IT environments, supporting proactive issue resolution.

- Revenue Protection: Helps minimize downtime and operational disruptions, reducing potential revenue loss.

This integration is designed to enhance observability, optimize incident management, and support enterprise IT operations through AI-driven automation.

Advertisment

“Enterprises have more data at their disposal than any team of engineers can handle,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Our agent-to-agent AI integrations, connected via natural language APIs, automate tasks across toolchains and turn disparate data sets into business-critical insights. These insights, powered by our unified telemetry data, identify issues where most humans wouldn’t even think to look and provide intelligent recommendations that allow users to take immediate action. And, unlike other observability companies that compete with best-of-breed ITSM and security tools, we are not trying to replace the tools our customers use and love. We are bringing New Relic’s Intelligent Observability Platform into their existing workflows via our open agent ecosystem, which allows our customers to connect with any agent.”

New Relic and ServiceNow Integration Streamlines IT Operations

New Relic has integrated with ServiceNow to enhance IT operations by reducing tool switching and providing real-time, actionable insights within a unified workflow.

Advertisment

Key Benefits of the Integration

- Reduced Context Switching: IT teams can access observability insights directly within ServiceNow, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple tools.

- Automated Workflow Optimization: Repetitive and complex tasks are automated to improve efficiency and reduce operational risks.

- Actionable Insights: Integrated data from IT and business systems enables proactive issue resolution and decision-making.

AI-Driven Issue Resolution with Natural Language

Advertisment

New Relic AI, the platform’s generative AI assistant, works within ServiceNow to analyze IT issues, prioritize incidents, and provide recommended actions. Key capabilities include:

- Real-Time Observability Data: Errors, logs, traces, security vulnerabilities, and alerts are integrated into ServiceNow workflows.

- Alert Intelligence Reports: Impact analysis and root cause theories are generated based on application health assessments.

- Performance Queries: Users can request insights on specific services, hosts, and system components, comparing real-time performance data with historical trends.

This integration is designed to enhance IT service management, improve operational efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making.

Advertisment

“For AI agents to truly be effective, they must seamlessly communicate with each other and leverage accurate, real-time insights,” said ServiceNow GVP and GM of ITOM and Cloud Observability, Brian Emerson. “By integrating observability data from multiple APM and observability vendors, including New Relic, into ServiceNow’s workflows, we’re breaking down data silos and creating a unified, agent-to-agent experience. This ensures operators can focus on high-impact incidents, make informed decisions, and drive exceptional customer experiences at scale.”

“Any observability platform that leverages agentic AI to stitch together critical enterprise systems and enables autonomous problem-solving will unlock the ability for applications to self-heal,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “The upside for businesses is enormous, as this would eliminate interruptions that cause revenue loss and brand damage, and also allow teams to focus on innovations that further improve customer experiences and increase revenue.”

New Relic Introduces Predictions to Enhance IT Incident Prevention

Advertisment

New Relic has expanded its Intelligent Observability Platform by introducing Predictions, a machine learning-driven capability designed to anticipate IT issues before they occur.

Addressing IT Challenges with Predictive Insights

IT teams face difficulties in detecting pre-incident patterns and identifying slow-developing issues that can disrupt digital services. Predictions help address these challenges by:

Advertisment

- Analyzing Historical Data: Machine learning models assess past performance to identify trends and anomalies.

- Forecasting Time-Series Metrics: Predictions provide insights into potential system failures or performance issues before they impact users.

- Proactive Alerts: Users can set up alerts to detect early warning signs and take preventive action.

Integration with the Intelligent Observability Platform

Predictions are integrated into New Relic’s open agent ecosystem, which combines real-time observability with agentic AI to enhance incident prevention. This capability enables IT teams to move beyond reactive troubleshooting, improving operational resilience and customer experience.

Read More:

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?

TAIT Mumbai - Annual Events and Plans in 2025

Upcoming Cybersecurity Innovations for IT B2B in 2025