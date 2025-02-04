New Relic Introduces Observability Solution for DeepSeek AI Monitoring

New Relic has announced the observability solution for monitoring DeepSeek, designed to help organisations reduce complexity and costs in developing, deploying, and managing generative AI (GenAI) applications. The solution supports DeepSeek and DeepSeek on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, enabling customers to use New Relic AI monitoring for comprehensive visibility across the AI stack. With a simplified setup and enhanced data security, this integration enhances the cost efficiency and reasoning capabilities of DeepSeek’s open-source models, accelerating AI adoption and innovation.

Observability in AI Model Selection and Deployment



According to Gartner, over 80% of enterprises will use or deploy GenAI applications by 2026. Organisations frequently work with multiple AI models and face increasing pressure to select cost-effective, high-performance solutions. Efficient model selection and deployment are critical for maintaining a competitive advantage.

New Relic provides real-time observability across the AI application stack, including services, infrastructure, and AI layers. This ensures optimised performance, reliability, and cost efficiency, supporting enterprises in making data-driven decisions for AI implementation.

“With new models coming onto the market every day like DeepSeek, Alibaba’s Qwen2.5-Max, and more, organisations cannot afford to make the wrong decisions when it comes to their AI implementations in today’s hyper-competitive market,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “Observability solves this challenge by providing visibility across the AI stack. We are pioneering AI observability and extending our platform to include AI apps built with DeepSeek so enterprises can make the right decisions on which AI models to deploy and where to use them. Combining DeepSeek’s cost-effective AI models with our expertise in observability and APM gives enterprises a competitive edge in the AI race."

New Relic Enhances AI Monitoring for DeepSeek to Optimize Performance and Costs

AI applications introduce complexity, security challenges, and high costs. New Relic AI Monitoring provides comprehensive visibility into the AI stack, tracking key metrics such as throughput, latency, and costs while maintaining data privacy. It traces request flows across services and models, offering insights into AI applications’ internal processes.

With DeepSeek model monitoring, New Relic simplifies AI integration, helping businesses select and optimise models in an increasingly competitive and cost-sensitive market. By combining New Relic's observability capabilities with DeepSeek's high-performance, cost-effective models, businesses can adopt and optimize AI technologies efficiently.

Key Benefits



- Reliability and Performance Monitoring: Gain full visibility into DeepSeek-powered applications to identify and resolve issues.

- AI Cost Optimisation: Track token usage to manage AI development costs.

- Model Comparison for Optimisation: Assess the impact of switching models on performance and costs.

- Accelerated AI Innovation: Leverage DeepSeek’s open models and New Relic’s AI monitoring for faster deployments.

Expanding AI Integration Ecosystem

New Relic has expanded its AI monitoring ecosystem with DeepSeek, following recent integrations with Nvidia NIM and Amazon Bedrock. The platform now supports 60+ AI integrations, including OpenAI, Claude, LangChain, and Pinecone, providing one of the most comprehensive observability solutions for AI applications.

