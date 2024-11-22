Nokia Expands Agreement with Microsoft Azure for Datacenter Networking

Nokia has announced a five-year extension to its agreement with Microsoft Azure, reinforcing its role as a supplier of data centre routers and switches. Nokia’s data center networking solutions will enhance the scalability of Azure datacenters globally, expanding Nokia’s presence to over 30 countries and solidifying strategic partnerships in Microsoft’s worldwide cloud infrastructure.

This extended collaboration builds on the companies' ongoing partnership around the open-source SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) platform. Nokia continues to innovate and enhance SONiC capabilities, including chassis-based support for high-capacity roles within data centres.

Key highlights of the agreement include:

Advanced Interconnectivity: Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR-10e platform, offering multi-terabit-scale interconnectivity for Microsoft’s data centres.

Customized Solutions: Nokia will continue delivering its custom-developed top-of-rack management switch, which is widely deployed across the Azure network.

Enhanced Connectivity: The Nokia SONiC-based routers and switches will support greenfield deployments and aid Microsoft’s transition from 100GE to 400GE connectivity in existing facilities, addressing growing traffic demands with high-performance and reliable networking solutions.

Deployments of the Nokia 7250 IXR-10e are scheduled to begin in February. This will enable Microsoft Azure to scale effectively and maintain robust cloud infrastructure to meet future demands.

Vach Kompella, Senior VP and General Manager of IP Networks business at Nokia said: “We are pleased to move to the next phase of our relationship with Microsoft by expanding the agreement’s product scope, geographical reach and time commitment to five years. As a result of this new deal, Nokia will further increase the scalability and reliability of Microsoft Azure data centres around the world. This win affirms Nokia's commitment to being a strategic supplier for tier-one hyperscaler companies, and highlights that our multi-year strategic investments and approach have put us on the right trajectory.”



David Maltz, Technical Fellow and Corporate VP, of Microsoft Azure Networking, said: “As leaders in the advancement of cloud compute, we are continuously expanding our global footprint to support the massive growth in compute workloads. Over the past six years, we have worked with Nokia's engineers to develop their routers running SONiC to rapidly advance our expansion at the quality our customers demand.

