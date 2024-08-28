NTT DATA Launches Accelerated AI Platform in India

NTT DATA has announced the launch of its new Accelerated AI Platform in India, aimed at helping businesses adopt advanced AI capabilities with streamlined processes.

Features of the Accelerated AI Platform

Expert Guidance: The platform offers support from AI specialists throughout the entire process, from conceptualization to deployment and optimization.



Flexible and Modular Solutions: Clients can tailor the platform to their needs by selecting the right combination of infrastructure, development components, and services.

Proprietary AI Portfolio: The platform includes a range of accelerators, frameworks, and tools designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of AI implementations.

Cutting-Edge GPUs: The platform leverages specialized GPUs capable of handling complex calculations, making them suitable for demanding AI workloads.

Cost Optimization: The platform features a pay-as-you-go model, enabling clients to access advanced AI infrastructure without the need for significant capital expenditure.

The launch of the Accelerated AI Platform marks a significant step in NTT DATA's efforts to support businesses in India as they navigate the complexities of AI adoption.

“AI initiatives are often complex, resource-intensive, and challenging to implement, which is why we’ve developed an intelligent platform that can address these challenges directly. The Accelerated AI Platform’s launch comes at a time when there is a growing demand for high-performance computing resources, while India’s current growth rate in AI adoption has reached an annual CAGR of 25-35%,” said Avinash Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, India, NTT DATA.

“Our platform, built on powerful infrastructure with advanced GPU resources, is a step forward in our commitment to ensure the success of our clients’ AI projects. It offers expert guidance from conceptualization to deployment, with our extensive IP portfolio and the choice of modular solutions along with the compute resources that can tackle even the most challenging AI workloads,” he added.

NTT DATA Launches AI Platform for Indian Enterprises

NTT DATA has introduced an Accelerated AI Platform targeting Indian enterprises, startups, government bodies, and educational institutions. The platform offers on-demand access to advanced AI and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies without requiring heavy capital investment in hardware.

Key Features of the AI Platform

On-Demand Access to GPU Technology: The platform provides scalable GPU resources tailored to the specific needs of various applications. It is available for both short-term and long-term use.

Comprehensive AI Services: Organizations can utilize the platform for a range of AI-related tasks, including training models, creating foundational models, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), inference services, and fine-tuning.

Partnership with Neysa

NTT DATA has partnered with Neysa, an AI cloud and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) startup, to support the infrastructure needs of this AI platform. Neysa supplies the high-end GPUs necessary to run advanced Language Model Models (LLMs) and delivers infrastructure components in an as-a-service model.

NTT DATA has integrated these components into the Accelerated AI Platform to provide end-to-end AI services to its clients across multiple sectors in India.

