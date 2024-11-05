NTT Data Partners Google Cloud to Accelerate Cloud and AI Adoption

NTT DATA has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to promote cloud-based data analytics and generative AI solutions for enterprise customers across the Asia Pacific region. Combining NTT DATA’s client base with Google Cloud’s data analytics, AI, and cloud capabilities, this partnership will support businesses in enhancing innovation, operational efficiency, and agility.

NTT DATA and Google Cloud will co-develop tailored cloud-based solutions using existing industry blueprints and practices to address specific needs in sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector.

The partnership includes launching an NTT DATA Google Cloud Business Unit to develop joint solutions centred on data analytics and generative AI, as well as additional support for applications, modern infrastructure, cybersecurity, and SAP on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). To support effective implementation, NTT DATA is investing in training and certifying sales, pre-sales, and delivery professionals in Google Cloud technologies, aiming to further build, secure, migrate, and deliver collaborative solutions. NTT DATA, with its existing 2,600 Google-certified engineers globally, plans to certify at least 1,000 additional engineers in the APAC region.

Growing Cloud Demand and Strategic Expansion Plans

With Gartner forecasting global public cloud service spending to reach $679 billion in 2024 and over $1 trillion by 2027, the rise of generative AI is expected to increase demand for cloud infrastructure. The expanded partnership between NTT DATA and Google Cloud, starting in APAC, aligns with this trend, and global expansion is anticipated to meet the needs of a growing cloud market.

John Lombard, CEO, of NTT DATA, APAC, added, “This expanded partnership brings together NTT DATA’s expertise in digital transformation and deep-rooted understanding of APAC’s diverse markets with Google Cloud’s unparalleled AI and cloud innovations. This isn’t just about adopting new technologies; it’s about reimagining what’s possible for businesses in the AI age. Our partner ecosystem is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and this collaboration with Google Cloud is expected to grow our cloud business in APAC by 10x+ in 3 years.”

Karan Bajwa, VP, of Google Cloud, APAC, commented, "Customer confidence is paramount to deliver on their digital transformation aspirations, and NTT DATA’s comprehensive portfolio, coupled with a deep understanding of evolving customer needs across the Asia Pacific, perfectly complements Google Cloud's AI leadership and innovative solutions. Together, we're not just providing technology, we're building trust and delivering exceptional outcomes for customers as they accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Charlie Li, Senior Executive VP, Global Head of Cloud and Security Services, at NTT DATA, Inc. said, “Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud is a significant step forward in delivering innovative solutions that address the industry-specific challenges our customers are facing. By combining NTT DATA’s unique full-stack transformation portfolio with Google Cloud’s next-generation technologies, we are poised to accelerate our client’s digital modernization priorities, particularly in areas like cloud, GenAI and cybersecurity.”

