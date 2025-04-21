NTT DATA has published the first sustainability report for its data centre business, NTT Global Data Centres. The report outlines the division’s progress in environmental sustainability and its efforts toward achieving Net-Zero emissions across its operations.

In the financial year 2023, NTT Global Data Centres recorded 51% renewable energy usage for non-IT load on a global scale. The company also secured 1.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable energy through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), supporting its target of reaching Net-Zero emissions in its data centre operations by 2030.

“The rise of AI and digital infrastructure brings unprecedented opportunities but also a responsibility to build sustainably,” said Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centres. “We believe technology and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand. Our commitment to Net-Zero extends beyond reducing emissions; it’s about fostering a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready digital ecosystem.

NTT Global Data Centers Outlines Global Progress Toward Net-Zero Goals

NTT Global Data Centres has outlined key progress and ongoing initiatives in its latest global sustainability report, reinforcing its commitment to reduce environmental impact and improve operational efficiency. The company has set targets to achieve Net-Zero emissions across Scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and across Scopes 1 to 3 by 2040—ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement timeline.

To meet these goals, the company is implementing AI-enabled cooling systems, optimising Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), and deploying battery energy storage systems to improve the use of renewable energy and strengthen grid reliability during high demand periods.

Key regional sustainability initiatives include:

Germany : A 2MW waste heat reuse system is supplying heating and warm water to over 1,000 buildings in the Marienpark Berlin commercial district. Plans are underway to expand this capacity to utilise up to 37MW of thermal output from the campus. An additional 8MW waste heat recovery project has also been announced to serve a residential district in Berlin.

United Kingdom : Reverse osmosis filtration has reduced water consumption by 35,000 cubic meters annually, decreasing chemical use and achieving cost savings of $120,000 per year. Smart sensors installed in U.K. data centers have cut fan energy consumption by 50%, saving 2.6 GWh annually by optimising environmental controls.

Mumbai, India: The use of liquid immersion and direct contact liquid cooling has improved energy efficiency by 30%, supporting high-density AI workloads while lowering power requirements.

Looking ahead, NTT Global Data Centers will continue to focus on emissions reduction through renewable and low-carbon energy procurement, circular economy practices, and sustainable data center design. Heat reuse initiatives will also be expanded to serve additional communities.

“Sustainable digital infrastructure isn’t just a goal — it’s an imperative,” said Adams. “As AI and digital transformations accelerate, we are committed to integrating smarter energy solutions, advanced technologies, and AI-driven efficiencies to reduce our environmental impact at scale. Driven by innovation and a bold vision for the future, we are reimagining what’s possible for a sustainable, more resilient digital world.”

