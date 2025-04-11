Odyssey Technologies Launches Solutions for Secure Digital Communication

Odyssey Technologies, a publicly listed company with nearly three decades of experience in information security, focuses on developing authentication frameworks and digital signature solutions that support secure digital transactions.

The company recently introduced two software offerings: xorkeesign Mail and xorkeesign Spot. These products are designed to address growing concerns around digital communication security and aim to serve approximately 200 million email users and over a billion smartphone users globally.

In recent years, India has witnessed increased awareness around issues referred to as "digital arrest"—a term associated with various forms of digital fraud, including identity theft, digital blackmail, extortion, and ransomware. These concerns are not limited to India; such cyber threats continue to affect users worldwide, including in the United States, where responses are typically limited to public advisories and warnings.

Odyssey’s new offerings aim to strengthen protection for individuals and organisations by embedding digital trust mechanisms into everyday communication channels.

B. Robert Raja, Chairman and MD of Odyssey Technologies, said, “Our experience in providing security software for sensitive financial segments led us to identify the asymmetry of digital identity as the core issue here. Hackers know their victims, but the victims remain unaware of this. Odyssey's new products directly tackle this problem. By enabling senders to authenticate their emails, SMS, and other messages, xorkeesign Mail and xorkeesign Spot prevent hackers from hiding behind false identities, empowering potential victims with the ability to verify the authenticity of the communication.”

Odyssey Technologies Introduces Enhanced Digital Signature Solutions for Enterprise Communication

Odyssey Technologies has expanded its digital trust offerings with the introduction of xorkeesign Mail, xorkeesign Spot, and updates to its AltaSigna Enterprise software. These tools aim to strengthen identity verification and content integrity across digital communication channels.

xorkeesign Mail

xorkeesign Mail is a browser or mail client extension that enables email senders to apply digital signatures and allows recipients to verify these signatures. Compatible with most browsers and email clients, the solution requires users to hold a valid Individual Digital Signing Certificate (DSC) and subscribe to the xorkeesign service.

For organizations, xorkeesign Mail provides the ability to verify employee identities without issuing individual certificates to each staff member.

Upon receiving an email, recipients see a green verification strip at the top of the message, confirming the sender’s identity and that the message content is authenticated. Recipients are encouraged to act only on emails with verified signatures, reducing the risk of phishing attacks and email-based fraud.

Odyssey Technologies currently offers this signature verification capability free of charge.

xorkeesign Spot

xorkeesign Spot is a mobile application that extends signature verification to SMS and other messaging platforms. This marks a significant development in mobile security, where short messages have historically lacked robust verification protocols.

Senders can digitally sign their messages using the app. Recipients can then verify the sender’s identity by highlighting the message and opening it through the xorkeesign Spot app. The app displays cryptographic information to authenticate the sender.

The app also supports identity verification during voice, video, or in-person interactions using cryptography-based credentials that are resistant to spoofing, including AI-based impersonation.

xorkeesign Spot is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

AltaSigna Enterprise Enhancements

Odyssey has updated its AltaSigna Enterprise platform to integrate the new xorkeesign capabilities. AltaSigna allows businesses to create, digitally sign, encrypt, and dispatch documents without modifying existing IT infrastructure. With the new updates, enterprises can now send digitally signed emails and SMS at scale to customers and prospects, reinforcing secure communication practices.

These solutions are designed to enhance digital trust and offer scalable options for secure communication across both individual and enterprise use cases.

