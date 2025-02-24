OpenText Introduces AI-Powered Threat Detection and Response Solution

OpenText has announced the general availability of OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, an AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed for advanced threat detection. The solution will be released with Cloud Editions 25.2 as part of OpenText’s expanded cybersecurity portfolio, offering enhanced threat hunting, detection, and response capabilities.

Availability and Integration

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response will be available on Microsoft Azure, integrating with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft Security Copilot. This integration aims to help organisations mitigate cyber threats efficiently. OpenText also provides a threat integration studio, allowing enterprises to incorporate telemetry from various network solutions, security tools, and enterprise technologies.

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud Addressing Security Challenges

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud addresses multiple security concerns, including application and data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and digital forensics. With over 7,500 global enterprise customers, OpenText delivers solutions to enhance security postures across various industries.

While external threats remain a priority, insider threats—including unintentional errors and credential theft—continue to pose risks. A 2023 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report by Ponemon and Sullivan estimates insider-related incidents cost organizations an average of USD 16.2 million annually. The ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage has further increased vulnerabilities.

By combining OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response with threat hunting services and integration toolkits, OpenText provides organisations with proactive security measures to counter evolving cyber threats.

“Enterprises need a way to continuously adapt threat analysis to the unique behaviours of their organisation without further straining security teams,” said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Security Products. “OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud represents a significant leap forward in advanced threat detection and investigation, offering a solution that is easy to use, implement, and maintain. Our composable open XDR architecture ensures that the solution can easily work with existing security tools customers may have for identity management, data loss prevention, or endpoint protection. We are also integrating our threat detection solutions with OpenText Content Management through easy integration kits to provide customers insights across applications, endpoints, and networks. This is part of our broader strategy to deliver holistic security solutions that protect the entire attack surface.”

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

