Operant AI Expands to India, Strengthening AI Security for Industries

Silicon Valley-based Operant AI, the only Runtime AI Application Defense Platform, is establishing its presence in India to enhance security in the country’s rapidly growing AI sector. This expansion aims to support safer AI innovation across industries by providing real-time protection against emerging cyber threats.

AI Security Challenges and the Need for Real-Time Defense

As AI adoption increases in industries such as fintech, healthcare, and enterprise software, security risks associated with prompt injection, rogue agents, data poisoning, and data exfiltration are becoming critical concerns. A Deloitte study found that 92% of Indian executives view cybersecurity threats as a major challenge, while 91% highlight concerns over privacy risks tied to AI-driven data handling.

Traditional security measures, including static code scanning and firewalls, are ineffective against AI-specific threats such as malicious prompts and unauthorized API access. Operant AI addresses this gap with 3D Runtime Defense for Cloud and AI, offering real-time attack detection and prevention to safeguard AI systems and the cloud environments they operate within.

Operant AI’s Security Approach

Proactive Threat Detection: Identifies and blocks AI-targeted attacks before they can compromise systems.

Real-Time Defense Mechanism: Protects against data breaches, unauthorized access, and malicious AI behaviour.

Enterprise-Ready Protection: Ensures compliance with security standards without disrupting AI-driven workflows.

As India continues its AI transformation, Operant AI aims to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions that enable organizations to innovate securely and protect critical data in AI-powered environments.

Commenting on the need for such a solution, Operant’s CEO and co-founder, Vrajesh Bhavsar said, “Today, as AI adoption accelerates, ensuring critical security is more urgent than ever—not just to protect businesses, but also to safeguard their customers and end users from cyber threats and data breaches. At Operant, we’ve built a solution that does more than detect threats—it actively protects sensitive data such as citizenship IDs, bank account numbers, and API keys in real-time. Our platform can identify and auto-redact private data before it ever leaves a company’s environment, ensuring robust data privacy while allowing organizations to scale their AI initiatives confidently and securely.”

Addressing AI Privacy and Security Challenges in Large-Scale Deployments

As AI-driven applications expand, privacy and security concerns have become significant challenges in scaling AI models. Many of the world’s leading payment processing platforms are integrating AI-powered fraud detection, yet concerns over how AI data interacts with third-party services, such as AI APIs and containerized models, have slowed adoption.

Operant AI’s Auto-Redaction for Secure AI Deployment

Operant AI addresses this issue with in-line auto-redaction, which automatically removes private data before it leaves an organization’s environment. This capability ensures that businesses in privacy-sensitive industries, including BFSI and FinTech, can leverage AI while maintaining data security and regulatory compliance.

Key Benefits of Operant AI’s Auto-Redaction:

Prevents Data Exposure: Ensures that sensitive information remains protected before interacting with third-party AI services.

Supports Regulatory Compliance: Helps businesses adhere to data protection laws and industry regulations.

Enables Secure AI Adoption: Allows organizations to deploy AI-driven fraud detection and other applications without privacy risks.

With privacy-first AI security, Operant AI enables enterprises to accelerate AI innovation while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected.

