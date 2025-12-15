Oracle launches Oracle Database@Google cloud in India to accelerate multicloud AI adoption

Oracle has announced the availability of Oracle Database@Google Cloud in India, marking a significant milestone in the country’s rapidly evolving multicloud and AI landscape. With this launch, Indian enterprises can now access Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse directly within the Asia-South 1 (Mumbai) Google Cloud region.

Advertisment

The new availability allows customers to run Oracle’s AI-powered database services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) deployed inside Google Cloud data centres, ensuring that sensitive enterprise data remains in-region. This is particularly critical for organisations operating in regulated industries that must meet stringent data sovereignty, compliance, and governance requirements.

Oracle Database@Google Cloud enables enterprises to combine mission-critical Oracle data with Google Cloud’s advanced analytics and AI services. By tightly integrating with BigQuery, Google Vertex AI, and Google Gemini models, customers can unlock deeper insights, improve decision-making, and accelerate the development of next-generation AI and agentic AI applications. The service also simplifies the migration of existing Oracle workloads while enabling application modernisation using Google Cloud services.

Shailender Kumar, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director, Oracle India, said that as Indian organisations increasingly adopt multicloud strategies, the new offering provides the flexibility, performance, scale, and security required to innovate with confidence. He added that customers can now seamlessly integrate Oracle AI Database capabilities with Google Cloud’s AI and analytics tools to build new applications faster.

Advertisment

Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, highlighted that the launch empowers enterprises to modernise IT environments by combining Oracle’s proven database services with Google Cloud’s AI and analytics leadership. According to him, this collaboration supports faster on-premises migrations and enables customers to build the next generation of intelligent, AI-driven solutions.

With Oracle Database@Google Cloud, customers gain low-latency access to Oracle AI Database services running on OCI while leveraging native Google Cloud tools, governance models, and billing frameworks. The offering supports highly demanding workloads across AI, analytics, and online transaction processing, while delivering automation, resilience, and advanced security capabilities.

In parallel, Oracle has introduced the Oracle Database@Google Cloud Partner Program in India. The program allows Google Cloud and Oracle partners to resell the service through the Google Cloud Marketplace and integrate it into customer solutions. This approach simplifies procurement, enables customers to leverage existing Google Cloud commitments, and accelerates adoption of modern multicloud architectures.

Advertisment

Industry leaders, including PwC and Deloitte, welcomed the announcement, noting that the collaboration provides Indian enterprises with a more integrated, flexible, and future-ready approach to multicloud transformation and AI adoption.

With Oracle Database@Google Cloud now available in India, enterprises can modernise critical workloads, strengthen compliance, and accelerate AI innovation, all while maintaining control over their data in a trusted multicloud environment.

Read More:

IFSEC India 2025 signals a structural shift in how India thinks about security

Advertisment

How Zoom is reinventing its partner ecosystem in India & APAC