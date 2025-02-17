Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth

Delhi Assembly elections 2025 results were announced recently. It was the most anticipated result, where after two successful terms, the AAP government is defeated by the BJP. Out of 70 seats, the BJP secured 48 seats and AAP secured 22 seats.
The BJP government is back in power in Delhi after a hiatus of 26 years. People have high hopes from the newly elected government, as the BJP manifesto has promised better governance, improved policies, a clean city, and much more.
IT channel partners, resellers and the distributor community in Delhi also have high hopes from the newly elected government. Providing better job opportunities in Delhi, land reforms, and more.
As a business organisation, we believe that the majority of IT business shifted from Delhi to Noida and Gurgaon. Delhi has very scarce job opportunities.
We expect that the government should do some land reform in Delhi. They should bring some change, especially not getting freehold easily.
Even DDA brings the policy 3-4 times. Because of this reason, a lot of people switched from their office to some other place like Gurgaon, Noida and other places. Similarly, Okhla could be developed and other industrial areas should be developed, just like Gift City. I am quite optimistic because this government is there.
If the government really wants to create employment for the people of Delhi, I believe they need some land reform in Delhi. They need some special IT zones in Delhi.
Most of the software development IT centres and even call centres are shifted from Delhi to the NCR region. And there is nothing remaining for the people of Delhi. Earlier, I saw around 25-30 years ago, people from Noida and Gurgaon come to Delhi for work.
We face a lot of traffic issues while travelling from the NCR region to Delhi. Delhi has a lot of industrial area and a lot of places to develop multi-story buildings and office spaces to thrive.
Increasing opportunities for employment in Delhi is the need of the hour. And it will be good for Delhi. IT is a clean business that doesn't cause any pollution. So I expect from the new government of the BJP to do something great for the well-being of Delhi people.
-- Sewak Nautiyal, Founder and MD, Spark Technologies
We now expect in Delhi that all the assurances given by the BJP in their manifesto of a developed Delhi will become a reality soon.
Other than that, we request uniformity of minimum wages & energy/water charges on a Pan-India basis, other than having a structured pension scheme for MSME sector business people.
Lastly, with a double-engine government, we feel would hopefully end the conflicts between different levels of the government dispensation within Delhi.
Also, all the neighbouring states, being from the same political party, should also help in smooth relationships between states around Delhi, thus creating a positive environment for the business community and the public. In short, we are all very hopeful of overall improvement now.
-- Puneet Singhal, CMDA, President
Conclusion -
As the tables have turned with the recent Delhi elections, the IT community has expressed their expectations from the new government. They are hoping for smooth relationships with the states. Focus will be back from NCR to Delhi in terms of work opportunities.
The businss community, as expcted, is upbeat about their positive growth with BJP govt in Delhi. It remains to be seen whether their aspirations are fulfilled.
